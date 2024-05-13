Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Goodyear 400 in Darlington

The 2024 Goodyear 400 is done and dusted. The 13th race of the season started at 1:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 12 minutes, and 30 seconds at the Kansas Speedway, with 36 entries.

Sunday’s (May 12) 2024 Goodyear 400 saw 16 lead changes among 10 drivers and zero caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Brad Keselowski, driving the #6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, secured a stunning victory at Darlington Raceway.

Expand Tweet

With 10 laps remaining in the race, Tyler Reddick attempted to put a slide job on Chris Buescher for the lead, but the move failed and the two collided. That collision, which sent both drivers to pit road with flat tires, opened the gates for Keselowski to take the lead, and he drove past both Reddick’s #45 and Buescher’s #17 to win the Goodyear 400.

Keselowski’s #6 Ford crossed the finish line 1.214 seconds ahead of Ty Gibbs to end a frustratingly 110-race-long winless streak. The win also marked Keselowski’s first as a driver and co-owner of RFK Racing and his 36th career win in the Cup Series.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs finished as runner-up, followed by Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Defending champion William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10 in the Goodyear 400.

2024 Goodyear 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

#6 - Brad Keselowski #54 - Ty Gibbs #4 - Josh Berry (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #14 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #1 - Ross Chastain #9 - Chase Elliott #20 - Christopher Bell #10 - Noah Gragson #38 - Todd Gilliland #7 - Corey LaJoie #41 - Ryan Preece #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suárez #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #45 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Daniel Hemric #5 - Kyle Larson #71 - Zane Smith (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Save The Speedway for All-Star Weekend on Sunday, May 19.