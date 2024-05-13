Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Goodyear 400 in Darlington

By Yash Soni
Modified May 13, 2024 02:11 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

The 2024 Goodyear 400 is done and dusted. The 13th race of the season started at 1:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 12 minutes, and 30 seconds at the Kansas Speedway, with 36 entries.

Sunday’s (May 12) 2024 Goodyear 400 saw 16 lead changes among 10 drivers and zero caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Brad Keselowski, driving the #6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, secured a stunning victory at Darlington Raceway.

With 10 laps remaining in the race, Tyler Reddick attempted to put a slide job on Chris Buescher for the lead, but the move failed and the two collided. That collision, which sent both drivers to pit road with flat tires, opened the gates for Keselowski to take the lead, and he drove past both Reddick’s #45 and Buescher’s #17 to win the Goodyear 400.

Keselowski’s #6 Ford crossed the finish line 1.214 seconds ahead of Ty Gibbs to end a frustratingly 110-race-long winless streak. The win also marked Keselowski’s first as a driver and co-owner of RFK Racing and his 36th career win in the Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs finished as runner-up, followed by Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Defending champion William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10 in the Goodyear 400.

2024 Goodyear 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman
  9. #51 - Justin Haley
  10. #34 - Michael McDowell
  11. #1 - Ross Chastain
  12. #9 - Chase Elliott
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #10 - Noah Gragson
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  17. #41 - Ryan Preece
  18. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #21 - Harrison Burton
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  27. #8 - Kyle Busch
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #16 - Derek Kraus
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  32. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  33. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  34. #5 - Kyle Larson
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Save The Speedway for All-Star Weekend on Sunday, May 19.

