  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 11, 2024 07:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500

The 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours and 45 seconds at Phoenix Raceway, with 36 entries.

Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 saw 10 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing claimed his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season to lock his berth in the NASCAR playoffs.

Bell, who advanced to the Championship for the last two seasons, grabbed the lead on lap 272 of the 312 after winning Stage 2 and never looked back. He had no trouble passing cars, coming from 20th to first after the final pit stop.

The #20 Toyota driver crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 5.465 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher to grab the checkered flag. The win marked the seventh of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

It was not only the first win for Bell but also Toyota, as he ended Chevrolet’s three-race winning streak to start the season.

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher finished runner-up, followed by Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski, and reigning series champion Ryan Blaney in the top five. Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe, and Tyler Reddick completed the top-10 in the Shriners Children’s 500.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #34 - Michael McDowell
  9. #14-Chase Briscoe
  10. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #10 - Noah Gragson
  13. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  16. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  17. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #9 - Chase Elliott
  20. #48 - Alex Bowman
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #41 - Ryan Preece
  24. #51 - Justin Haley
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  27. #21 - Harrison Burton
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  30. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #3 - Austin Dillon
  33. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  34. #22 - Joey Logano
  35. #16 - Derek Kraus
  36. #2 - Austin Cindric

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on Mar. 17, 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?