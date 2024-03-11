Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours and 45 seconds at Phoenix Raceway, with 36 entries.

Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 saw 10 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing claimed his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season to lock his berth in the NASCAR playoffs.

Bell, who advanced to the Championship for the last two seasons, grabbed the lead on lap 272 of the 312 after winning Stage 2 and never looked back. He had no trouble passing cars, coming from 20th to first after the final pit stop.

The #20 Toyota driver crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 5.465 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher to grab the checkered flag. The win marked the seventh of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

It was not only the first win for Bell but also Toyota, as he ended Chevrolet’s three-race winning streak to start the season.

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher finished runner-up, followed by Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski, and reigning series champion Ryan Blaney in the top five. Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe, and Tyler Reddick completed the top-10 in the Shriners Children’s 500.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #14-Chase Briscoe #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #10 - Noah Gragson #99 - Daniel Suárez #5 - Kyle Larson #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #38 - Todd Gilliland #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #8 - Kyle Busch #41 - Ryan Preece #51 - Justin Haley #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #4 - Josh Berry (R) #21 - Harrison Burton #31 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Zane Smith (R) #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #43 - Erik Jones #3 - Austin Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #16 - Derek Kraus #2 - Austin Cindric

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on Mar. 17, 2024.