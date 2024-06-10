  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 10, 2024 03:26 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is done and dusted. The 16th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 56 minutes, and 14 seconds at the Sonoma Raceway, with 38 entries.

Sunday’s (June 9) 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 saw 10 lead changes among eight drivers and nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, avoided the early chaos that derailed the days of others and used a late pit strategy to earn his third win of the 2024 Cup season.

also-read-trending Trending

Larson won in a strategy race, using 13 laps of fresher tires in the final green flag stretch and then held off by Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher on Lap 102 of the 110 to take the lead for the final time.

Truex Jr., who won last year’s Sonoma race, was in a position to finish as runner-up, but he ran out of fuel on the final lap and ended up finishing 27th.

Kyle Larson led 19 laps and crossed the finish line 4.258 seconds ahead of Michael McDowell to take the checkered flag at his home track. The win marked Larson’s second at Sonoma and the 26th of his Cup career.

Meanwhile, McDowell finished as runner-up, followed by Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain in the top five. AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10 in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #34 - Michael McDowell
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  14. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  17. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  18. #41 - Ryan Preece
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #2 - Austin Cindric
  23. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton
  26. #10 - Noah Gragson
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #24 - William Byron
  31. #33 - Will Brown
  32. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  35. #60 - Cam Waters
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon
  37. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  38. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Iowa Speedway next Sunday, June 16.

Edited by Yash Soni
