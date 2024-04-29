Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Wurth 400 in Dover

The 2024 Wurth 400 is done and dusted. The 11th race of the season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 20 minutes, and 57 seconds at the Dover Motor Speedway, with 37 entries.

Sunday’s (April 28) 2024 Wurth 400 saw 12 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, outlasted championship leader Kyle Larson in a one-on-one duel to the finish line to win the Wurth 400 on Sunday at Dover.

Hamlin grabbed the lead from Larson on Lap 329 of the 400, leading the final 72 laps, and held off the charging Larson’s #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the final lap to win his third race of the season.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota crossed the finish line 0.256 seconds ahead of Larson to take the checkered flag. The win marked his 54th career win in the Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished as runner-up, followed by Martin Truex Jr., defending winner Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott in the top five. Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Daniel Hemric, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10 in the Wurth 400.

2024 Wurth 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #12 - Ryan Blaney #48 - Alex Bowman #31 - Daniel Hemric #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #4 - Josh Berry (R) #2 - Austin Cindric #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suárez #14 - Chase Briscoe #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #51 - Justin Haley #71 - Zane Smith (R) #43 - Corey Heim (i) #21 - Harrison Burton #3 - Austin Dillon #84 - Jimmie Johnson #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Todd Gilliland #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #41 - Ryan Preece

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the 12th race of the season on Sunday, May 5.