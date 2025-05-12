Who won the NASCAR race today at Kansas? Full results from 2025 AdventHealth 400

By Yash Soni
Modified May 12, 2025 02:45 GMT
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AdventHealth 400 results (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, five minutes and 13 seconds at Kansas Speedway, with 38 entries.

Ad

This year’s AdventHealth 400 saw 15 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed his third win of the season at Kansas Speedway in dominant fashion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Starting from pole, Larson put on a dominating show, sweeping both stages and leading a race-high 221 of 267 laps to secure a commanding victory at the 1.5-mile-long Kansas track.

Larson, who's defending his victory, grabbed the lead for the final time from Joey Logano on Lap 213 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1. The #5 driver crossed the finish line 0.712 seconds, ahead of Christopher Bell to take the checkered flag. The win marked Larson’s third at Kansas and 32nd of his career.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished as runner-up, followed by Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman in the top five. Josh Berry, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top 10.

2025 AdventHealth 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #48 - Alex Bowman
  6. #21 - Josh Berry
  7. #60 - Ryan Preece
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  13. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  14. #4 - Noah Gragson
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #38 - Zane Smith
  17. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  18. #1 - Ross Chastain
  19. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #3 - Austin Dillon
  23. #71 - Michael McDowell
  24. #24 - William Byron
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  28. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  29. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #7 - Justin Haley
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  34. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  35. #10 - Ty Dillon
  36. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  37. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  38. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
Ad

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the season’s second exhibition event, the All-Star Race on May 18.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications