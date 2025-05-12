Who won the NASCAR race today at Kansas? Full results from 2025 AdventHealth 400

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, five minutes and 13 seconds at Kansas Speedway, with 38 entries.

This year’s AdventHealth 400 saw 15 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed his third win of the season at Kansas Speedway in dominant fashion.

Starting from pole, Larson put on a dominating show, sweeping both stages and leading a race-high 221 of 267 laps to secure a commanding victory at the 1.5-mile-long Kansas track.

Larson, who's defending his victory, grabbed the lead for the final time from Joey Logano on Lap 213 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1. The #5 driver crossed the finish line 0.712 seconds, ahead of Christopher Bell to take the checkered flag. The win marked Larson’s third at Kansas and 32nd of his career.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished as runner-up, followed by Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman in the top five. Josh Berry, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top 10.

2025 AdventHealth 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #12 - Ryan Blaney #19 - Chase Briscoe #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #60 - Ryan Preece #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Austin Cindric #34 - Todd Gilliland #67 - Corey Heim (i) #4 - Noah Gragson #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Zane Smith #45 - Tyler Reddick #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #71 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #41 - Cole Custer #77 - Carson Hocevar #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #33 - Jesse Love (i) #51 - Cody Ware #7 - Justin Haley #43 - Erik Jones #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suárez #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - A. J. Allmendinger

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the season’s second exhibition event, the All-Star Race on May 18.

