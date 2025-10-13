Who won the NASCAR race today at Las Vegas? Full results from 2025 South Point 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR: South Point 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR South Point 400 result at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 South Point 400 is finally done and dusted. The seventh playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 5:30 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, 55 minutes, and 14 seconds at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This year’s South Point 400, which had 38 entries, saw 21 lead changes among 11 drivers and five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Las Vegas’s 1.5-mile-long track.

Hamlin emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from his teammate Chase Briscoe with four laps remaining and then held off the day’s most dominant driver, Kyle Larson, to clinch his championship 4 spot, his first title shot since 2021.

The 44-year-old driver from Tampa, Florida, led nine laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 1.53 seconds over Larson to take the checkered flag at the South Point 400. The win marked Hamlin’s 60th career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up. Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Tyler Reddick are in the top five. The defending series champion and defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.

2025 South Point 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #60 - Ryan Preece
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #4 - Noah Gragson
  14. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  15. #43 - Erik Jones
  16. #71 - Michael McDowell
  17. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  19. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  20. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #3 - Austin Dillon
  26. #21 - Josh Berry
  27. #7 - Justin Haley
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  31. #78 - Katherine Legge
  32. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #24 - William Byron (P)
  37. #10 - Ty Dillon
  38. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 19 for the eighth playoff race of the season, the second race of the Round of 8.

Edited by Yash Soni
