Who won the NASCAR race today at Nashville? Full results from 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2025 03:06 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville results (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is finally done and dusted. The 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7 pm ET and lasted for three hours, five minutes, and 29 seconds at Nashville Superspeedway, with 39 entries.

This year’s Cracker Barrel 400 saw 18 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Ford for Team Penske, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Nashville Superspeedway.

Blaney emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brad Keselowski on Lap 269 and then held off the hard charge from Carson Hocevar and Denny Hamlin in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 31-year-old Hartford Township, Ohio, native led a race-high 139 of the 300 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.830 seconds ahead of Hocevar to take the checkered flag in Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400. The win marked Blaney’s 14th of his career.

Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar scored a career-best result in second place, followed by Denny Hamlin, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and William Byron in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the pole, finished 17th in the 39-driver field.

2025 Cracker Barrel 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #43 - Erik Jones
  8. #5 - Kyle Larson
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #1 - Ross Chastain
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  17. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #2 - Austin Cindric
  19. #41 - Cole Custer
  20. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  21. #71 - Michael McDowell
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst
  25. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #3 - Austin Dillon
  30. #21 - Josh Berry
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #7 - Justin Haley
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #44 - JJ Yeley
  35. #66 - Chad Finchum
  36. #48 - Alex Bowman
  37. #67 - Corey Heim
  38. #4 - Noah Gragson
  39. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Michigan International Speedway for the 15th race of the season on June 8.

