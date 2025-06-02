Who won the NASCAR race today at Nashville? Full results from 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is finally done and dusted. The 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7 pm ET and lasted for three hours, five minutes, and 29 seconds at Nashville Superspeedway, with 39 entries.

This year’s Cracker Barrel 400 saw 18 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Ford for Team Penske, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Nashville Superspeedway.

Blaney emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brad Keselowski on Lap 269 and then held off the hard charge from Carson Hocevar and Denny Hamlin in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 31-year-old Hartford Township, Ohio, native led a race-high 139 of the 300 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.830 seconds ahead of Hocevar to take the checkered flag in Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400. The win marked Blaney’s 14th of his career.

Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar scored a career-best result in second place, followed by Denny Hamlin, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and William Byron in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the pole, finished 17th in the 39-driver field.

2025 Cracker Barrel 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #77 - Carson Hocevar #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #5 - Kyle Larson #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #99 - Daniel Suarez #19 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Cole Custer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #71 - Michael McDowell #34 - Todd Gilliland #6 - Brad Keselowski #35 - Riley Herbst #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #10 - Ty Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #60 - Ryan Preece #3 - Austin Dillon #21 - Josh Berry #54 - Ty Gibbs #7 - Justin Haley #51 - Cody Ware #44 - JJ Yeley #66 - Chad Finchum #48 - Alex Bowman #67 - Corey Heim #4 - Noah Gragson #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Michigan International Speedway for the 15th race of the season on June 8.

