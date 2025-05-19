Who won the NASCAR race today at North Wilkesboro? Full results from 2025 All-Star Race

By Yash Soni
Modified May 19, 2025 04:53 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 All-Star Race is finally done and dusted. The second exhibition race of the season started at 8 pm ET and lasted for one hour, 37 minutes, and 57 seconds at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with 23 entries.

Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek advanced to the All-Star Race after finishing P1 and P2, respectively, in the 100-lap All-Star Open, while Noah Gragson entered through the fan vote.

This year’s All-Star main event saw 18 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the prestigious Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at the 0.625-mile historic North Wilkesboro track. Bell earned $1 million for his victory in the annual non-points events of the season.

Bell emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from last year’s All-Star Race winner Joey Logano on Lap 241 of 250 and stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.

The 30-year-old Norman, Oklahoma native, led the 28 laps and crossed the finish line 0.829 seconds ahead of Logano to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, the defending NASCAR Cup series champion Joey Logano finished as runner-up, followed by Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott in the top five. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Carson Hocevar, who won the All-Star Open, finished 11th, and John Hunter Nemechek finished 19th. While fan vote winner Noah Gragson finished 13th in the 23-driver main field.

2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #48 - Alex Bowman
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #4 - Noah Gragson
  14. #3 - Austin Dillon
  15. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #2 - Austin Cindric
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #51 - Harrison Burton (i)
  21. #5 - Kyle Larson
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 13th race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600, on May 25.

Edited by Yash Soni
