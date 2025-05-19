Who won the NASCAR race today at North Wilkesboro? Full results from 2025 All-Star Race

The 2025 All-Star Race is finally done and dusted. The second exhibition race of the season started at 8 pm ET and lasted for one hour, 37 minutes, and 57 seconds at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with 23 entries.

Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek advanced to the All-Star Race after finishing P1 and P2, respectively, in the 100-lap All-Star Open, while Noah Gragson entered through the fan vote.

This year’s All-Star main event saw 18 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Trending

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the prestigious Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at the 0.625-mile historic North Wilkesboro track. Bell earned $1 million for his victory in the annual non-points events of the season.

Expand Tweet

Bell emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from last year’s All-Star Race winner Joey Logano on Lap 241 of 250 and stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.

The 30-year-old Norman, Oklahoma native, led the 28 laps and crossed the finish line 0.829 seconds ahead of Logano to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, the defending NASCAR Cup series champion Joey Logano finished as runner-up, followed by Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott in the top five. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Carson Hocevar, who won the All-Star Open, finished 11th, and John Hunter Nemechek finished 19th. While fan vote winner Noah Gragson finished 13th in the 23-driver main field.

2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #1 - Ross Chastain #48 - Alex Bowman #9 - Chase Elliott #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #19 - Chase Briscoe #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Carson Hocevar #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Josh Berry #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #51 - Harrison Burton (i) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 13th race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600, on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.