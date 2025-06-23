Who won the NASCAR race today at Pocono? Full results from 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

The 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 4 minutes, and 20 seconds at Pocono Raceway.

This year’s The Great American Getaway 400, which had 37 entries, saw 11 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Chase Briscoe, driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in the fuel-mileage thriller for the final 30 laps at Pocono’s 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Briscoe emerged victorious after saving enough fuel to clinch his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing. On the final restart with 30 laps to go, Briscoe grabbed the lead from his teammate Denny Hamlin and maintained it to hold off the challenge of him to cross the finish line in P1.

The 30-year-old Mitchell, Indiana, native led a race-high 72 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.628 seconds over his teammate Hamlin to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400. The win marked the third of his career.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by last year’s winner Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, and Austin Cindric completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 16th in the 37-driver field.

2025 The Great American Getaway 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at the Pocono Raceway:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #5 - Kyle Larson #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs #99 - Daniel Suárez #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #41 - Cole Custer #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #1 - Ross Chastain #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Ty Dillon #44 - Brennan Poole (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #23 - Bubba Wallace #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28 for the 18th race of the season.

