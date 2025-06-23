Who won the NASCAR race today at Pocono? Full results from 2025 The Great American Getaway 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 23, 2025 01:38 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 4 minutes, and 20 seconds at Pocono Raceway.

This year’s The Great American Getaway 400, which had 37 entries, saw 11 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Chase Briscoe, driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in the fuel-mileage thriller for the final 30 laps at Pocono’s 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Briscoe emerged victorious after saving enough fuel to clinch his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing. On the final restart with 30 laps to go, Briscoe grabbed the lead from his teammate Denny Hamlin and maintained it to hold off the challenge of him to cross the finish line in P1.

The 30-year-old Mitchell, Indiana, native led a race-high 72 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.628 seconds over his teammate Hamlin to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400. The win marked the third of his career.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by last year’s winner Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, and Austin Cindric completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 16th in the 37-driver field.

2025 The Great American Getaway 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #60 - Ryan Preece
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #43 - Erik Jones
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  15. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #7 - Justin Haley
  20. #8 - Kyle Busch
  21. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  22. #41 - Cole Custer
  23. #4 - Noah Gragson
  24. #3 - Austin Dillon
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #1 - Ross Chastain
  27. #24 - William Byron
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #51 - Cody Ware
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  32. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #44 - Brennan Poole (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  37. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28 for the 18th race of the season.

