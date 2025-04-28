Who won the NASCAR race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 Jack Link’s 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 28, 2025 03:33 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 is finally done and dusted. The 10th race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 10 minutes, and 52 seconds at Talladega Superspeedway, with 39 entries.

This year’s Jack Link’s 500 saw 65 lead changes among 23 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Austin Cindric, driving the #2 Ford for Team Penske, claimed his first win of the season at Talladega Superspeedway in a dramatic last-lap pass.

In a neck-to-neck battle in the closing laps, Cindric held off the challenge of Ryan Preece, grabbing the lead from him to cross the finish line in P1.

The 26-year-old Columbus, Ohio, native led the final seven laps and crossed the finish line with a 0.22-second lead over Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag. The win marked Cindric’s third of his career and first for Team Penske this season.

Ryan Preece and Cindric’s Penske teammate Joey Logano, who initially finished second and fifth, respectively, were disqualified following post-race inspection for technical violations.

The disqualification moved Kyle Larson to runner-up place, followed by William Byron, Noah Gragson, and Chase Elliott in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, finished 14th in Sunday's Jack Link’s 500.

2025 Jack Link’s 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #2 - Austin Cindric
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  13. #41 - Cole Custer
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #38 - Zane Smith
  20. #1 - Ross Chastain
  21. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  25. #7 - Justin Haley
  26. #21 - Josh Berry
  27. #8 - Kyle Busch
  28. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  29. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  33. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  34. #17 - Chris Buescher
  35. #20 - Christopher Bell
  36. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  37. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  38. #60 - Ryan Preece
  39. #22 - Joey Logano

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s 11th race on May 4, 2025.

More from Sportskeeda
