Who won the NASCAR race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 Jack Link’s 500

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 is finally done and dusted. The 10th race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 10 minutes, and 52 seconds at Talladega Superspeedway, with 39 entries.

This year’s Jack Link’s 500 saw 65 lead changes among 23 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Austin Cindric, driving the #2 Ford for Team Penske, claimed his first win of the season at Talladega Superspeedway in a dramatic last-lap pass.

In a neck-to-neck battle in the closing laps, Cindric held off the challenge of Ryan Preece, grabbing the lead from him to cross the finish line in P1.

The 26-year-old Columbus, Ohio, native led the final seven laps and crossed the finish line with a 0.22-second lead over Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag. The win marked Cindric’s third of his career and first for Team Penske this season.

Ryan Preece and Cindric’s Penske teammate Joey Logano, who initially finished second and fifth, respectively, were disqualified following post-race inspection for technical violations.

The disqualification moved Kyle Larson to runner-up place, followed by William Byron, Noah Gragson, and Chase Elliott in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, finished 14th in Sunday's Jack Link’s 500.

2025 Jack Link’s 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#2 - Austin Cindric #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #4 - Noah Gragson #9 - Chase Elliott #77 - Carson Hocevar #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suárez #3 - Austin Dillon #71 - Michael McDowell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Cole Custer #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Zane Smith #1 - Ross Chastain #11 - Denny Hamlin #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #10 - Ty Dillon #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #8 - Kyle Busch #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #51 - Cody Ware #44 - J. J. Yeley #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #20 - Christopher Bell #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #60 - Ryan Preece #22 - Joey Logano

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s 11th race on May 4, 2025.

