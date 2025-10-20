Who won the NASCAR race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 YellaWood 500

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 20, 2025 01:38 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 YellaWood 500 is finally done and dusted. The eighth playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 26 minutes, and 29 seconds at the Talladega Superspeedway.

This year’s YellaWood 500, which had 40 entries, saw 77 lead changes among 27 drivers and five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?

Chase Briscoe, driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega’s 2.66-mile-long track.

Briscoe emerged victorious when he made a last-lap pass thanks to a stellar push from his teammate Ty Gibbs to clinch his championship 4 spot, his first of his career, and that came in his first season with JGR.

The 30-year-old driver from Mitchell, Indiana, led 16 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.145 seconds over Todd Gilliland to take the checkered flag at the YellaWood 500. The win marked Briscoe’s fifth career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland finished runner-up, a career-best finish. Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, and Cole Custer are in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Zane Smith, and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.

2025 YellaWood 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  2. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #41 - Cole Custer
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  9. #38 - Zane Smith
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  12. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  15. #60 - Ryan Preece
  16. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  17. #71 - Michael McDowell
  18. #66 - Casey Mears
  19. #8 - Kyle Busch
  20. #10 - Ty Dillon
  21. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  22. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  23. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  24. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  25. #24 - William Byron (P)
  26. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  33. #21 - Josh Berry
  34. #2 - Austin Cindric
  35. #43 - Erik Jones
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  38. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  39. #7 - Justin Haley
  40. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway on October 26 for the eighth playoff race of the season, the third race of the Round of 8.

