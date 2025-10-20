Who won the NASCAR race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 YellaWood 500

The 2025 YellaWood 500 is finally done and dusted. The eighth playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 26 minutes, and 29 seconds at the Talladega Superspeedway.This year’s YellaWood 500, which had 40 entries, saw 77 lead changes among 27 drivers and five caution flags.Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?Chase Briscoe, driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega’s 2.66-mile-long track.Briscoe emerged victorious when he made a last-lap pass thanks to a stellar push from his teammate Ty Gibbs to clinch his championship 4 spot, his first of his career, and that came in his first season with JGR.The 30-year-old driver from Mitchell, Indiana, led 16 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.145 seconds over Todd Gilliland to take the checkered flag at the YellaWood 500. The win marked Briscoe’s fifth career win in the series.Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland finished runner-up, a career-best finish. Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, and Cole Custer are in the top five. Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Zane Smith, and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.2025 YellaWood 500 final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway:#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#54 - Ty Gibbs#23 - Bubba Wallace#41 - Cole Custer#77 - Carson Hocevar#45 - Tyler Reddick#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#38 - Zane Smith#6 - Brad Keselowski#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#60 - Ryan Preece#22 - Joey Logano (P)#71 - Michael McDowell#66 - Casey Mears#8 - Kyle Busch#10 - Ty Dillon#62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)#33 - Austin Hill (i)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#78 - B. J. McLeod (i)#48 - Alex Bowman#17 - Chris Buescher#51 - Cody Ware#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#21 - Josh Berry#2 - Austin Cindric#43 - Erik Jones#4 - Noah Gragson#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#7 - Justin Haley#9 - Chase Elliott (P)You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway on October 26 for the eighth playoff race of the season, the third race of the Round of 8.