Who won the NASCAR race today at Texas? Full results from 2025 Würth 400

The 2025 Würth 400 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 28 minutes, and 40 seconds at Texas Motor Speedway, with 38 entries.

This year’s Würth 400 saw 20 lead changes among 13 different drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Joey Logano, driving the #22 Ford for Team Penske, claimed his first win of the season at Texas Motor Speedway in overtime.

Logano survived the chaotic Texas race, grabbing the lead with a bold move on the backstretch, passing Michael McDowell on Lap 264, and held off Ross Chastain in an overtime finish to secure his second win at the 1.5-mile Texas.

The defending series champion led the final seven laps and crossed the finish line with a 0.346-second lead over Chastain to take the checkered flag. The win marked Logano’s 37th of his career and second consecutive for Team Penske this season.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Erik Jones in the top five. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suárez completed the top 10.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, finished 16th in Sunday's Würth 400.

2025 Würth 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #5 - Kyle Larson #43 - Erik Jones #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suárez #34 - Todd Gilliland #10 - Ty Dillon #24 - William Byron #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #7 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #41 - Cole Custer #8 - Kyle Busch #45 - Tyler Reddick #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Carson Hocevar #2 - Austin Cindric #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #6 - Brad Keselowski #60 - Ryan Preece #51 - Cody Ware #62 - Jesse Love (i) #21 - Josh Berry #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Noah Gragson #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #66 - Chad Finchum #11 - Denny Hamlin

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the season’s 12th race on May 11.

