Who won the NASCAR race today at Texas? Full results from 2025 Würth 400

By Yash Soni
Modified May 05, 2025 01:17 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Würth 400 at Texas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Würth 400 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 28 minutes, and 40 seconds at Texas Motor Speedway, with 38 entries.

This year’s Würth 400 saw 20 lead changes among 13 different drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Joey Logano, driving the #22 Ford for Team Penske, claimed his first win of the season at Texas Motor Speedway in overtime.

Logano survived the chaotic Texas race, grabbing the lead with a bold move on the backstretch, passing Michael McDowell on Lap 264, and held off Ross Chastain in an overtime finish to secure his second win at the 1.5-mile Texas.

The defending series champion led the final seven laps and crossed the finish line with a 0.346-second lead over Chastain to take the checkered flag. The win marked Logano’s 37th of his career and second consecutive for Team Penske this season.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Erik Jones in the top five. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suárez completed the top 10.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of the event, finished 16th in Sunday's Würth 400.

2025 Würth 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  7. #3 - Austin Dillon
  8. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  11. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  12. #10 - Ty Dillon
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  15. #7 - Justin Haley
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #38 - Zane Smith
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #41 - Cole Custer
  20. #8 - Kyle Busch
  21. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  22. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #71 - Michael McDowell
  27. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  28. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  29. #60 - Ryan Preece
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #62 - Jesse Love (i)
  32. #21 - Josh Berry
  33. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  34. #4 - Noah Gragson
  35. #48 - Alex Bowman
  36. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  37. #66 - Chad Finchum
  38. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the season’s 12th race on May 11.

Edited by Yash Soni
