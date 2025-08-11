Who won the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen? Full results from 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen is finally done and dusted. The 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 10 minutes, and 39 seconds at Watkins Glen International.

This year’s Go Bowling at The Glen, which had 39 entries, saw eight lead changes among six drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Watkins Glen’s 2.5-mile-long road course. All four of his wins came on road courses.

SVG emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brad Keselowski on Lap 73 of the 90 and then stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.

The 36-year-old New Zealander led the race for a high of 38 laps and crossed the finish line by a huge margin of 11.116 seconds over Christopher Bell to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. The win marked SVG’s fifth career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished runner-up, followed by the defending winner of the event, Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 14th in the 39-driver field.

2025 Go Bowling at The Glen final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain
  11. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #60 - Ryan Preece
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #38 - Zane Smith
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #71 - Michael McDowell
  20. #48 - Alex Bowman
  21. #4 - Noah Gragson
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  26. #9 - Chase Elliott
  27. #7 - Justin Haley
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #51 - Cody Ware
  30. #10 - Ty Dillon
  31. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #41 - Cole Custer
  35. #21 - Josh Berry
  36. #78 - Katherine Legge
  37. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  38. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  39. #5 - Kyle Larson

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway on August 17 for the 24th race of the season.

