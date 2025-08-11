Who won the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen? Full results from 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen

The 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen is finally done and dusted. The 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 10 minutes, and 39 seconds at Watkins Glen International.This year’s Go Bowling at The Glen, which had 39 entries, saw eight lead changes among six drivers and witnessed three caution flags.Who won the NASCAR race today?Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Watkins Glen’s 2.5-mile-long road course. All four of his wins came on road courses.SVG emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brad Keselowski on Lap 73 of the 90 and then stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.The 36-year-old New Zealander led the race for a high of 38 laps and crossed the finish line by a huge margin of 11.116 seconds over Christopher Bell to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. The win marked SVG’s fifth career win in the series.Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished runner-up, followed by the defending winner of the event, Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 14th in the 39-driver field.2025 Go Bowling at The Glen final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen International:#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#20 - Christopher Bell#17 - Chris Buescher#24 - William Byron#19 - Chase Briscoe#12 - Ryan Blaney#99 - Daniel Suárez#23 - Bubba Wallace#45 - Tyler Reddick#1 - Ross Chastain#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#43 - Erik Jones#60 - Ryan Preece#22 - Joey Logano#3 - Austin Dillon#2 - Austin Cindric#38 - Zane Smith#77 - Carson Hocevar#71 - Michael McDowell#48 - Alex Bowman#4 - Noah Gragson#8 - Kyle Busch#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#11 - Denny Hamlin#9 - Chase Elliott#7 - Justin Haley#34 - Todd Gilliland#51 - Cody Ware#10 - Ty Dillon#6 - Brad Keselowski#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#54 - Ty Gibbs#41 - Cole Custer#21 - Josh Berry#78 - Katherine Legge#66 - Josh Bilicki (i)#44 - J. J. Yeley (i)#5 - Kyle LarsonYou can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway on August 17 for the 24th race of the season.