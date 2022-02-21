Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Sunday's Daytona 500

Austin Cindric’s win at the Daytona 500 could not have come on a better day for his team owner, Roger Penske. The 23-year-old rookie held off Bubba Wallace Jr. to the finish line on Sunday, which was Penske’s 85th birthday.

The Team Penske car #2 driver held off Wallace Jr. by 0.036 seconds and Chase Briscoe by 0.091 seconds to win his first Cup Series victory in his eighth start for the team. Exalted from his victory, Cindric spoke in the victory lane, saying:

“Oh, my God. Do you know what makes it all better? A packed house. A packed house at the Daytona 500.”

He then went on to wish his team owner on the latter's birthday, saying:

“Oh, my God, I’ve got so many people to thank. First and foremost, Roger Penske. Happy Birthday!”

As far as birthday presents go, fans doubt Roger Penske could have had it any better.

Earlier, two separate incidents on lap 190 and lap 195 saw two additional laps added to the scheduled 200-lap race. Austin Cindric was the leader of the pack when the race restarted on lap 200. He kept his lead throughout the two-lap scramble and was able to arrive at the finish line just a fraction of a second before a charging Bubba Wallace Jr. This edition marks Wallace Jr.'s second runner-up finish at the Great American Race

Who won the NASCAR Daytona 500?

Austin Cindric, driving #2 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, won Sunday’s event. Team Penske had a good run in the Great American Race, with Cindric earning the Harley J. Earl trophy, while his team-mate Ryan Blaney, driving #12 Ford Mustang, just missed out on the podium, coming in 4th.

Complete results from NASCAR Daytona 500

Position Driver 1 Austin Cindric 2 Bubba Wallace Jr. 3 Chase Briscoe 4 Ryan Blaney 5 Aric Almirola 6 Kyle Busch 7 Michael McDowell 8 David Ragan 9 Brad Keselowski 10 Chase Elliott 11 Ty Dillon 12 Daniel Hemric 13 Martin Truex Jr. 14 Corey LaJoie 15 Landon Cassill 16 Chris Buescher 17 Cody Ware 18 Daniel Suarez 19 Kurt Busch 20 Cole Custer 21 Joey Logano 22 Jacques Villeneuve 23 Justin Haley 24 Alex Bowman 25 Austin Dillon 26 Kaz Grala 27 BJ McLeod 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29 Erik Jones 30 Kevin Harvick 31 Noah Gragson 32 Kyle Larson 33 Todd Gilliland 34 Christopher Bell 35 Tyler Reddick 36 Greg Biffle 37 Denny Hamlin 38 William Byron 39 Harrison Burton 40 Ross Chastain

