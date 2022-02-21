×
Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Sunday's Daytona 500

The Daytona International Speedway on the eve of the 64th edition of the Great American Race (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Anurag C
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 21, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Austin Cindric’s win at the Daytona 500 could not have come on a better day for his team owner, Roger Penske. The 23-year-old rookie held off Bubba Wallace Jr. to the finish line on Sunday, which was Penske’s 85th birthday.

The Team Penske car #2 driver held off Wallace Jr. by 0.036 seconds and Chase Briscoe by 0.091 seconds to win his first Cup Series victory in his eighth start for the team. Exalted from his victory, Cindric spoke in the victory lane, saying:

“Oh, my God. Do you know what makes it all better? A packed house. A packed house at the Daytona 500.”

He then went on to wish his team owner on the latter's birthday, saying:

“Oh, my God, I’ve got so many people to thank. First and foremost, Roger Penske. Happy Birthday!”

As far as birthday presents go, fans doubt Roger Penske could have had it any better.

Earlier, two separate incidents on lap 190 and lap 195 saw two additional laps added to the scheduled 200-lap race. Austin Cindric was the leader of the pack when the race restarted on lap 200. He kept his lead throughout the two-lap scramble and was able to arrive at the finish line just a fraction of a second before a charging Bubba Wallace Jr. This edition marks Wallace Jr.'s second runner-up finish at the Great American Race

Who won the NASCAR Daytona 500?

Austin Cindric, driving #2 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, won Sunday’s event. Team Penske had a good run in the Great American Race, with Cindric earning the Harley J. Earl trophy, while his team-mate Ryan Blaney, driving #12 Ford Mustang, just missed out on the podium, coming in 4th.

Complete results from NASCAR Daytona 500

PositionDriver
1Austin Cindric
2Bubba Wallace Jr.
3Chase Briscoe
4Ryan Blaney
5Aric Almirola
6Kyle Busch
7Michael McDowell
8David Ragan
9Brad Keselowski
10Chase Elliott
11Ty Dillon
12Daniel Hemric
13Martin Truex Jr.
14Corey LaJoie
15Landon Cassill
16Chris Buescher
17Cody Ware
18Daniel Suarez
19Kurt Busch
20Cole Custer
21Joey Logano
22Jacques Villeneuve
23Justin Haley
24Alex Bowman
25Austin Dillon
26Kaz Grala
27BJ McLeod
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29Erik Jones
30Kevin Harvick
31Noah Gragson
32Kyle Larson
33Todd Gilliland
34Christopher Bell
35Tyler Reddick
36Greg Biffle
37Denny Hamlin
38William Byron
39Harrison Burton
40Ross Chastain

Edited by Anurag C
