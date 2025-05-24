  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Charlotte? Full results from the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2025 12:57 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 has finally concluded. The 11th race of the season started at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 23, and lasted one hour, 33 minutes, and 38 seconds. It took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with 34 entries.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 saw 14 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in dominant fashion.

Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time from Timmy Hill on Lap 116 and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1. He led a race-high 98 of 134 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 6.229 seconds ahead of Cup Series driver Ross Chastain to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 15th of his Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain finished runner-up, followed by Kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs, and former two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch in the top five. Grant Enfinger, Matt Mills, Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, and Brandon Jones completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #44 - Ross Chastain
  3. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  4. #34 - Layne Riggs
  5. #7 - Kyle Busch
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #42 - Matt Mills
  8. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  9. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  10. #1 - Brandon Jones
  11. #13 - Jake Garcia
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  14. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  15. #07 - BJ McLeod
  16. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  17. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  18. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  19. #56 - Timmy Hill
  20. #88 - Matt Crafton
  21. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  22. #02 - Stefan Parsons
  23. #81 - Connor Mosack
  24. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  25. #91 - Jack Wood
  26. #15 - Tanner Gray
  27. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  28. #22 - Mason Maggio
  29. #2 - Cody Dennison
  30. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  31. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  32. #98 - Ty Majeski
  33. #90 - Justin Carroll
  34. #38 - Chandler Smith

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Nashville Superspeedway for the 12th race of the season on May 30.

