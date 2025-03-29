  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025 03:33 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Boys &amp; Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 - Source: Getty

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 has finally concluded. The fifth race of the season started at 7:30 ET on Friday, March 28, and lasted for one hour, 50 minutes, and two seconds. It took place at Martinsville Speedway, with 35 entries.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 saw five lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #19 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Daniel Hemric won Friday’s Martinsville Truck Series Spring race, his first career victory in the series.

Hemric emerged victorious when he passed his teammate, Tyler Ankrum, with four laps to go and managed to hold on to the lead to cross the finish line in P1. He took advantage of race leaders Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt, who made contact and spun on Lap 186 of 200.

The 34-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina, native led the only final four laps and crossed the finish line 0.544 seconds ahead of Ankrum to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Tyler Ankrum finished runner-up, followed by Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Corey Heim, Andres Perez de Lara, Rajah Caruth, Stewart Friesen, and Lawless Alan completed the top 10.

Cup Series regular William Byron, in his first start in the series this season, finished 14th and will now shift his focus to Sunday’s Cook Out 400.

NASCAR 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  2. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  3. #13 - Jake Garcia
  4. #38 - Chandler Smith
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #11 - Corey Heim
  7. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  8. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  10. #1 - Lawless Alan
  11. #34 - Layne Riggs
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #98 - Ty Majeski
  14. #07 - William Byron
  15. #42 - Matt Mills
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  18. #90 - Justin Carroll
  19. #91 - Jack Wood
  20. #84 - Patrick Staropoli
  21. #15 - Tanner Gray
  22. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  23. #44 - Matthew Gould
  24. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  25. #81 - Connor Mosack
  26. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  27. #88 - Matt Crafton
  28. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  29. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  30. #2 - Cody Dennison
  31. #22 - AJ Waller
  32. #7 - Corey Day
  33. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  34. #6 - Norm Benning
  35. #67 - Ryan Roulette

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the season on April 11, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
