Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 has finally concluded. The fifth race of the season started at 7:30 ET on Friday, March 28, and lasted for one hour, 50 minutes, and two seconds. It took place at Martinsville Speedway, with 35 entries.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 saw five lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #19 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Daniel Hemric won Friday’s Martinsville Truck Series Spring race, his first career victory in the series.

Hemric emerged victorious when he passed his teammate, Tyler Ankrum, with four laps to go and managed to hold on to the lead to cross the finish line in P1. He took advantage of race leaders Ty Majeski and Kaden Honeycutt, who made contact and spun on Lap 186 of 200.

The 34-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina, native led the only final four laps and crossed the finish line 0.544 seconds ahead of Ankrum to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Tyler Ankrum finished runner-up, followed by Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Corey Heim, Andres Perez de Lara, Rajah Caruth, Stewart Friesen, and Lawless Alan completed the top 10.

Cup Series regular William Byron, in his first start in the series this season, finished 14th and will now shift his focus to Sunday’s Cook Out 400.

NASCAR 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

#19 - Daniel Hemric #18 - Tyler Ankrum #13 - Jake Garcia #38 - Chandler Smith #99 - Ben Rhodes #11 - Corey Heim #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #71 - Rajah Caruth #52 - Stewart Friesen #1 - Lawless Alan #34 - Layne Riggs #17 - Gio Ruggiero #98 - Ty Majeski #07 - William Byron #42 - Matt Mills #26 - Dawson Sutton #76 - Spencer Boyd #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #84 - Patrick Staropoli #15 - Tanner Gray #66 - Luke Baldwin #44 - Matthew Gould #5 - Toni Breidinger #81 - Connor Mosack #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #88 - Matt Crafton #02 - Nathan Byrd #9 - Grant Enfinger #2 - Cody Dennison #22 - AJ Waller #7 - Corey Day #33 - Frankie Muniz #6 - Norm Benning #67 - Ryan Roulette

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the season on April 11, 2025.

