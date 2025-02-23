Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208 has finally concluded. The second race of the season started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, and lasted for one hour, 46 minutes, and 52 seconds. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 38 entries.

The Fr8 208 saw 19 lead changes among 11 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch won the Truck Series thriller at the 1.54-mile Atlanta track in a photo finish.

Busch emerged victorious after holding off Halmar Friesen Racing driver/owner Stewart Friesen in a close finish. On the final lap, the #7 driver crossed the finish line 0.017 seconds ahead of Friesen to take the checkered flag.

Starting from the ninth place, Kyle Busch dominated the race, winning stage 2 and leading 80 of 135 laps to win his first race of the season. It marked his 67th Truck Series career victory and record 232nd across NASCAR’s all-three tier series win.

Meanwhile, Stewart Friesen finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Ankrum, Bayley Currey, and Chandler Smith in the top five. Kaden Honeycutt, two-time series champion Ben Rhodes, reigning series champion Ty Majeski, Jake Garcia, and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#7 - Kyle Busch #52 - Stewart Friesen #18 - Tyler Ankrum #44 - Bayley Currey #38 - Chandler Smith #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #99 - Ben Rhodes #98 - Ty Majeski #13 - Jake Garcia #9 - Grant Enfinger #17 - Gio Ruggiero #07 - Michael McDowell #42 - Matt Mills #66 - Luke Fenhaus #15 - Tanner Gray #19 - Daniel Hemric #26 - Dawson Sutton #22 - Josh Reaume #76 - Spencer Boyd #34 - Layne Riggs #91 - Jack Wood #88 - Matt Crafton #11 - Corey Heim #5 - Toni Breidinger #81 - Connor Mosack #33 - Frankie Muniz #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #90 - Justin Carroll #71 - Rajah Caruth #1 - William Sawalich #02 - Nathan Byrd #2 - Keith McGee

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on Friday, March 14, 2025.

