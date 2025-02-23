Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:29 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208 has finally concluded. The second race of the season started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, and lasted for one hour, 46 minutes, and 52 seconds. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 38 entries.

Ad

The Fr8 208 saw 19 lead changes among 11 different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch won the Truck Series thriller at the 1.54-mile Atlanta track in a photo finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Busch emerged victorious after holding off Halmar Friesen Racing driver/owner Stewart Friesen in a close finish. On the final lap, the #7 driver crossed the finish line 0.017 seconds ahead of Friesen to take the checkered flag.

Starting from the ninth place, Kyle Busch dominated the race, winning stage 2 and leading 80 of 135 laps to win his first race of the season. It marked his 67th Truck Series career victory and record 232nd across NASCAR’s all-three tier series win.

Ad

Meanwhile, Stewart Friesen finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Ankrum, Bayley Currey, and Chandler Smith in the top five. Kaden Honeycutt, two-time series champion Ben Rhodes, reigning series champion Ty Majeski, Jake Garcia, and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

Ad

NASCAR 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Kyle Busch
  2. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  3. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  4. #44 - Bayley Currey
  5. #38 - Chandler Smith
  6. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  7. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  8. #98 - Ty Majeski
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #07 - Michael McDowell
  13. #42 - Matt Mills
  14. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  15. #15 - Tanner Gray
  16. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  17. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  18. #22 - Josh Reaume
  19. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  20. #34 - Layne Riggs
  21. #91 - Jack Wood
  22. #88 - Matt Crafton
  23. #11 - Corey Heim
  24. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  25. #81 - Connor Mosack
  26. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  27. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  28. #90 - Justin Carroll
  29. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  30. #1 - William Sawalich
  31. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  32. #2 - Keith McGee

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी