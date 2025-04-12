Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race has finally concluded. The sixth race of the season started at 7:30 ET on Friday, April 11, and lasted for one hour, 50 minutes, and 33 seconds. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 35 entries.

The Weather Guard Truck Race saw six lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Chandler Smith won Friday’s Bristol Truck Series Spring race, his first victory of the season.

Smith emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Corey Heim on a restart at Lap 237 of 250 and then held off the charge of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia, native led 127 laps and crossed the finish line 0.934 seconds ahead of Larson to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by Corey Heim, Tyler Ankrum, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Layne Riggs, Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, and Gio Ruggiero completed the top 10.

Cup Series regular Larson, who missed out on a win in his second start in the series this season, will now shift his focus to Saturday’s Xfinity race and Sunday’s Food City 500.

NASCAR 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#38 - Chandler Smith #07 - Kyle Larson #11 - Corey Heim #18 - Tyler Ankrum #99 - Ben Rhodes #34 - Layne Riggs #13 - Jake Garcia #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #71 - Rajah Caruth #17 - Gio Ruggiero #91 - Jack Wood #9 - Grant Enfinger #19 - Daniel Hemric #75 - Parker Kligerman #7 - Corey Day #88 - Matt Crafton #26 - Dawson Sutton #15 - Tanner Gray #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #42 - Matt Mills #22 - Tyler Tomassi #66 - Luke Fenhaus #44 - Bayley Currey #81 - Connor Mosack #5 - Toni Breidinger #90 - Justin Carroll #52 - Stewart Friesen #02 - Nathan Byrd #84 - Patrick Staropoli #76 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Frankie Muniz #1 - Brandon Jones #98 - Ty Majeski #6 - Norm Benning #2 - Stephen Mallozzi

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Rockingham Speedway for the seventh race of the season on April 18.

