Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Modified Apr 12, 2025 03:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard 250 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race has finally concluded. The sixth race of the season started at 7:30 ET on Friday, April 11, and lasted for one hour, 50 minutes, and 33 seconds. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 35 entries.

The Weather Guard Truck Race saw six lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Chandler Smith won Friday’s Bristol Truck Series Spring race, his first victory of the season.

Smith emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Corey Heim on a restart at Lap 237 of 250 and then held off the charge of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia, native led 127 laps and crossed the finish line 0.934 seconds ahead of Larson to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by Corey Heim, Tyler Ankrum, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Layne Riggs, Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, and Gio Ruggiero completed the top 10.

Cup Series regular Larson, who missed out on a win in his second start in the series this season, will now shift his focus to Saturday’s Xfinity race and Sunday’s Food City 500.

NASCAR 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #38 - Chandler Smith
  2. #07 - Kyle Larson
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #34 - Layne Riggs
  7. #13 - Jake Garcia
  8. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  9. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  10. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  11. #91 - Jack Wood
  12. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  15. #7 - Corey Day
  16. #88 - Matt Crafton
  17. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  18. #15 - Tanner Gray
  19. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #22 - Tyler Tomassi
  22. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  23. #44 - Bayley Currey
  24. #81 - Connor Mosack
  25. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  26. #90 - Justin Carroll
  27. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  28. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  29. #84 - Patrick Staropoli
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  32. #1 - Brandon Jones
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #6 - Norm Benning
  35. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Rockingham Speedway for the seventh race of the season on April 18.

