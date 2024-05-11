  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 in Darlington

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 in Darlington

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2024 11:44 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is finally done and dusted.

The ninth race of the season was delayed more than two hours by rain on Friday, May 11, and lasted for two hours, zero minutes, and 33 seconds. It took place at the Darlington Raceway, with 32 entries.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 saw 12 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, Ross Chastain secured his win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season in overtime.

Chastain, who competes full-time in the Cup Series, emerged victorious after taking advantage of a late caution. He moved quickly ahead during an overtime restart and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1. He led for the first time after grabbing the lead from Ty Majeski on the overtime restart on lap 148 of 150.

Chastain crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.315 seconds ahead of polesitter Nick Sanchez to grab the checkered flag at Darlington. The win marked Chastain’s fifth career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Nick Sanchez claimed a P2 finish, followed by Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, and Ty Majeski in the top five. Chase Purdy, Colby Howard, Taylor Gray, Ty Dillion, and Tanner Gray completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #45 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  3. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  4. #19 - Christian Eckes
  5. #98 - Ty Majeski
  6. #77 - Chase Purdy
  7. #1 - Colby Howard
  8. #17 - Taylor Gray
  9. #25 - Ty Dillion
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #42 - Matt Mills
  12. #33 - Lawless Alan
  13. #56 - Timmy Hill
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #02 - Mason Massey
  16. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  17. #32 - Bret Holmes
  18. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  19. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  20. #13 - Jake Garcia
  21. #38 - Layne Riggs
  22. #41 - Bayley Currey
  23. #43 - Daniel Dye
  24. #66 - Connor Jones
  25. #91 - Jack Wood
  26. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  27. #22 - Mason Maggio
  28. #11 - Corey Heim
  29. #5 - Dean Thompson
  30. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #7 - Kyle Busch

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 10th race of the season on May 18.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी