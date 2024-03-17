Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race in Bristol

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 8 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, and lasted for one hour, 39 minutes, and 55 seconds. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #19 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes secured his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at Bristol.

Eckes, who started from the pole, dominated the race leading a race-high 144 of the 250 laps. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Kyle Busch on lap 159 and remained in control leading the final 92 laps without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.

Christian Eckes crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.141 seconds ahead of Busch to grab the checkered flag at Bristol. The win marked Eckes’s first at Bristol Motor Speedway and his sixth career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Truck Series victory leader Kyle Busch claimed a P2 finish, followed by Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, and Tyler Ankrum in the top five. Corey Heim, Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger, and Layne Riggs completed the top 10.

The Weather Guard Truck Race saw four lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#19 - Christian Eckes #7 - Kyle Busch #91 - Zane Smith #88 - Matt Crafton #18 - Tyler Ankrum #11 - Corey Heim #17 - Taylor Gray #71 - Rajah Caruth #9 - Grant Enfinger #38 - Layne Riggs #41 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #43 - Daniel Dye #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #99 - Ben Rhodes #2 - Nick Sanchez #75 - Stefan Parsons #66 - Conner Jones #25 - Ty Dillon #1 - William Sawalich #52 - Stewart Friesen #5 - Dean Thompson #56 - Timmy Hill #42 - Matt Mills #46 - Thad Moffitt #33 - Lawless Alan #02 - Mason Massey #21 - Mason Maggio #76 - Spencer Boyd #32 - Bret Holmes #22 - Keith McGee #77 - Chase Purdy #98 - Ty Majeski #14 - Trey Hutchens #90 - Justin Carroll

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at Circuit of the Americas for the fifth race of the season on March 23.