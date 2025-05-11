Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Kansas? Full results from the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 has finally concluded. The ninth race of the season started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, and lasted for one hour, 48 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Kansas Speedway, with 31 entries.

The Heart of Health Care 200 saw eight lead changes among six drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, the full-time Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar won Saturday’s Kansas Truck Series race in a dramatic battle against Layne Riggs.

In the thrilling battle for the win, Riggs and Hocevar made contact on the final lap and slid into the outside wall. However, Hocevar was able to get back to have a great advantage entering the final set of corners to hold off Riggs to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Portage, Michigan, native led a race-high 75 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.262 seconds ahead of Riggs to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fifth of his Truck Series career and will be seen in his #77 full-time Spire Motorsports ride at Sunday’s Cup Series event.

Meanwhile, Layne Riggs finished runner-up, followed by William Byron, Corey Heim, and Gio Ruggiero in the top five. Stewart Friesen, Brandon Jones, Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:

#7 - Carson Hocevar #34 - Layne Riggs #07 - William Byron #11 - Corey Heim #17 - Gio Ruggiero #52 - Stewart Friesen #1 - Brandon Jones #13 - Jake Garcia #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #9 - Grant Enfinger #19 - Daniel Hemric #99 - Ben Rhodes #42 - Matt Mills #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #26 - Dawson Sutton #18 - Tyler Ankrum #38 - Chandler Smith #81 - Connor Mosack #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #5 - Toni Breidinger #71 - Rajah Caruth #2 - Cody Dennison #76 - Spencer Boyd #91 - Jack Wood #22 - Morgen Baird #44 - Bayley Currey #15 - Tanner Gray #33 - Frankie Muniz #02 - Nathan Byrd #66 - Luke Baldwin

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 10th race of the season on Friday, May 16.

