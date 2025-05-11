Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Kansas? Full results from the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2025 03:06 GMT
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series - Source: Imagn
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 has finally concluded. The ninth race of the season started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, and lasted for one hour, 48 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Kansas Speedway, with 31 entries.

The Heart of Health Care 200 saw eight lead changes among six drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, the full-time Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar won Saturday’s Kansas Truck Series race in a dramatic battle against Layne Riggs.

In the thrilling battle for the win, Riggs and Hocevar made contact on the final lap and slid into the outside wall. However, Hocevar was able to get back to have a great advantage entering the final set of corners to hold off Riggs to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Portage, Michigan, native led a race-high 75 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.262 seconds ahead of Riggs to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fifth of his Truck Series career and will be seen in his #77 full-time Spire Motorsports ride at Sunday’s Cup Series event.

Meanwhile, Layne Riggs finished runner-up, followed by William Byron, Corey Heim, and Gio Ruggiero in the top five. Stewart Friesen, Brandon Jones, Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #34 - Layne Riggs
  3. #07 - William Byron
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  6. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  7. #1 - Brandon Jones
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  10. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  11. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  12. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  13. #42 - Matt Mills
  14. #88 - Matt Crafton
  15. #98 - Ty Majeski
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #81 - Connor Mosack
  20. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  21. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  22. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #2 - Cody Dennison
  24. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  25. #91 - Jack Wood
  26. #22 - Morgen Baird
  27. #44 - Bayley Currey
  28. #15 - Tanner Gray
  29. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  30. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  31. #66 - Luke Baldwin

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 10th race of the season on Friday, May 16.

