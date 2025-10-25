Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Martinsville? Full results from the 2025 Slim Jim 200

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Slim Jim 200 has finally concluded. The 24th race of the season started at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, October 24, and lasted one hour, 49 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Martinsville Speedway, with 35 entries.The Slim Jim 200 saw 10 lead changes among different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his 11th win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season at Martinsville, extending his own series record. With the win he also locked his Championship 4 spot.Heim dominated the race, swept both stages, led a race-high 77 laps, and held off the charge of Kaden Honeycutt on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.The 23-year-old driver from Marietta, Georgia, crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.451 seconds ahead of Honeycutt to take the checkered flag. The win marked his 22nd career win in the series.Meanwhile, Kaden Honeycutt finished runner-up, followed by Layne Riggs, Brent Crews, and Corey LaJoie in the top five. Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski, Tanner Gray, Tyler Ankrum, and Brenden Queen completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.Along with Heim, Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, and Tyler Ankrum have locked their spots for Phoenix’s season-finale event.NASCAR 2025 Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway:#11 - Corey Heim#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#34 - Layne Riggs#1 - Brent Crews#77 - Corey LaJoie#38 - Chandler Smith#98 - Ty Majeski#15 - Tanner Gray#18 - Tyler Ankrum#7 - Brenden Queen#17 - Gio Ruggiero#9 - Grant Enfinger#91 - Jack Wood#99 - Ben Rhodes#84 - Patrick Staropoli#56 - Timmy Hill#76 - Spencer Boyd#13 - Jake Garcia#26 - Dawson Sutton#90 - Justin Carroll#45 - Bayley Currey#41 - Conner Jones#33 - Frankie Muniz#69 - Casey Mears#02 - Logan Bearden#5 - Toni Breidinger#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez#88 - Matt Crafton#81 - Connor Mosack#19 - Daniel Hemric#22 - Alan Waller#6 - Norm Benning#71 - Rajah Caruth#2 - Clayton GreenCatch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Phoenix Raceway for the season finale on October 31.