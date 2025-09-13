Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Bristol? Full results from 2025 Food City 300

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, concluded on Friday, September 12. The 27th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, zero minutes, and eight seconds.The Food City 300 saw seven lead changes between six drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Bristol.Almirola emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Connor Zilisch with 34 laps to go and then held off the charge of Sheldon Creed in the final laps to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked Almirola’s ninth career win in the series.The 41-year-old driver from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, crossed the finish line 0.381 seconds ahead of Creed to take the checkered flag.Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed finished runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, and Connor Zilisch, who failed to become the first driver in series history to win five consecutive races but finished in the top five. The defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes, Jeremy Clements, and Brennan Poole completed the top 10.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Food City 300 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway:#19 - Aric Almirola#00 - Sheldon Creed#41 - Sam Mayer#1 - Carson Kvapil#88 - Connor Zilisch#7 - Justin Allgaier#25 - Harrison Burton#16 - Christian Eckes#51 - Jeremy Clements#44 - Brennan Poole#20 - Brandon Jones#26 - Dean Thompson#48 - Nick Sanchez#54 - Taylor Gray#18 - William Sawalich#4 - Parker Retzlaff#17 - Corey Day#27 - Jeb Burton#21 - Austin Hill#11 - Brenden Queen#28 - Kyle Sieg#42 - Anthony Alfredo#39 - Ryan Sieg#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#2 - Jesse Love#10 - Daniel Dye#24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt#45 - Josh Williams#91 - Josh Bilicki#14 - Garrett Smithley#32 - Austin Green#70 - Leland Honeyman#07 - Carson Ware#31 - Blaine Perkins#53 - Joey Gase#35 - Stefan Parsons#8 - Sammy Smith#71 - Ryan EllisThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 27, for the second race of the playoffs.