Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Bristol? Full results from 2025 Food City 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 13, 2025 12:02 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Bristol - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Food City 300, concluded on Friday, September 12. The 27th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, zero minutes, and eight seconds.

The Food City 300 saw seven lead changes between six drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Bristol.

Almirola emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Connor Zilisch with 34 laps to go and then held off the charge of Sheldon Creed in the final laps to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked Almirola’s ninth career win in the series.

The 41-year-old driver from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, crossed the finish line 0.381 seconds ahead of Creed to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed finished runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, and Connor Zilisch, who failed to become the first driver in series history to win five consecutive races but finished in the top five. The defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes, Jeremy Clements, and Brennan Poole completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Food City 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Aric Almirola
  2. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  5. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #25 - Harrison Burton
  8. #16 - Christian Eckes
  9. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  10. #44 - Brennan Poole
  11. #20 - Brandon Jones
  12. #26 - Dean Thompson
  13. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  14. #54 - Taylor Gray
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  17. #17 - Corey Day
  18. #27 - Jeb Burton
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #11 - Brenden Queen
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  23. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  24. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  25. #2 - Jesse Love
  26. #10 - Daniel Dye
  27. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  28. #45 - Josh Williams
  29. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  30. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  31. #32 - Austin Green
  32. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  33. #07 - Carson Ware
  34. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  35. #53 - Joey Gase
  36. #35 - Stefan Parsons
  37. #8 - Sammy Smith
  38. #71 - Ryan Ellis

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 27, for the second race of the playoffs.

