Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Charlotte? Full results from 2025 BetMGM 300

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2025 13:22 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: BetMGM 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity BetMGM 300 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 has concluded. The 13th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24. It took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 47 minutes, and 21 seconds.

The BetMGM 300 saw 10 lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in overtime after recovering from a pit-road speeding penalty.

Byron emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Justin Allgaier through Turn 4 of the first lap of overtime and stayed out front until a wreck involving Jeb Burton and Brennan Poole brought out the caution and froze the field.

NASCAR Cup Series star led 71 laps and crossed the finish line 0.302 seconds ahead of Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch to take the checkered flag. It marked Byron’s fifth career win in the Xfinity series.

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch finished as runner-up, followed by Nick Sanchez, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Dean Thompson in the top five. Josh Williams, Austin Hill, Ryan Ellis, Christian Eckes, and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 BetMGM 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #17 - William Byron
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  3. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #26 - Dean Thompson
  6. #11 - Josh Williams
  7. #21 - Austin Hill
  8. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #41 - Sam Mayer
  12. #2 - Jesse Love
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  18. #5 - Kris Wright
  19. #20 - Brandon Jones
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #25 - Harrison Burton
  22. #44 - Brennan Poole
  23. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  27. #07 - Nick Leitz
  28. #53 - JJ Yeley
  29. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  30. #54 - Taylor Gray
  31. #10 - Daniel Dye
  32. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  33. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  34. #32 - Katherine Legge
  35. #45 - Brad Perez
  36. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  37. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  38. #8 - Sammy Smith

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, May 31, for the 14th race of the season.

Edited by Yash Soni
