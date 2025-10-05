Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Charlotte Roval? Full results from 2025 Blue Cross NC 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 05, 2025 02:12 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Blue Cross NC 250, concluded on Saturday, October 4. The 29th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 5 p.m. ET. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and lasted two hours, eight minutes, and five seconds.

Ad

The Blue Cross NC 250 featured six lead changes among five drivers and was marked by six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his 10th win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in an overtime thriller at Charlotte Roval’s 2.32-mile road course.

Ad
Trending

Xfinity Series rookie phenom Zilisch, who started on pole, grabbed the lead from Austin Hill on lap 43 of the 68 and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1 when NASCAR called the sixth caution for oil on the track on the final lap. The win marked his 11th career win in the series.

The 19-year-old driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, dominated the race, leading 61 laps, and crossed the finish line 1.134 seconds ahead of Austin Green to take the checkered flag.

Ad

Meanwhile, Austin Green finished runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Kaz Grala, and Connor Mosack in the top five. Jeb Burton, William Sawalich, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.

The four drivers who were knocked out from the championship run are Nick Sanchez, Taylor Gray, Austin Hill, and Harrison Burton.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

Ad
  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #87 - Austin Green
  3. #8 - Sammy Smith
  4. #24 - Kaz Grala
  5. #9 - Connor Mosack
  6. #27 - Jeb Burton
  7. #18 - William Sawalich
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  10. #16 - Christian Eckes
  11. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  12. #2 - Jesse Love
  13. #54 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  16. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  17. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  18. #20 - Brandon Jones
  19. #41 - Sam Mayer
  20. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  21. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  22. #17 - Corey Day
  23. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  25. #53 - Sage Karam
  26. #92 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  27. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  28. #21 - Austin Hill
  29. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  30. #07 - Alex Labbe
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  33. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  34. #25 - Harrison Burton
  35. #26 - Dean Thompson
  36. #10 - Daniel Dye
  37. #45 - Josh Williams
  38. #50 - Preston Pardus

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 11, for the fourth race of the playoffs.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications