Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Charlotte Roval? Full results from 2025 Blue Cross NC 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Blue Cross NC 250, concluded on Saturday, October 4. The 29th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 5 p.m. ET. It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and lasted two hours, eight minutes, and five seconds.The Blue Cross NC 250 featured six lead changes among five drivers and was marked by six caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his 10th win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in an overtime thriller at Charlotte Roval’s 2.32-mile road course.Xfinity Series rookie phenom Zilisch, who started on pole, grabbed the lead from Austin Hill on lap 43 of the 68 and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1 when NASCAR called the sixth caution for oil on the track on the final lap. The win marked his 11th career win in the series.The 19-year-old driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, dominated the race, leading 61 laps, and crossed the finish line 1.134 seconds ahead of Austin Green to take the checkered flag.Meanwhile, Austin Green finished runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Kaz Grala, and Connor Mosack in the top five. Jeb Burton, William Sawalich, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.The four drivers who were knocked out from the championship run are Nick Sanchez, Taylor Gray, Austin Hill, and Harrison Burton.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:#88 - Connor Zilisch#87 - Austin Green#8 - Sammy Smith#24 - Kaz Grala#9 - Connor Mosack#27 - Jeb Burton#18 - William Sawalich#7 - Justin Allgaier#48 - Nick Sanchez#16 - Christian Eckes#00 - Sheldon Creed#2 - Jesse Love#54 - Taylor Gray#19 - Aric Almirola#1 - Carson Kvapil#4 - Parker Retzlaff#11 - Daniel Hemric#20 - Brandon Jones#41 - Sam Mayer#39 - Ryan Sieg#91 - Josh Bilicki#17 - Corey Day#42 - Anthony Alfredo#71 - Ryan Ellis#53 - Sage Karam#92 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.#51 - Jeremy Clements#21 - Austin Hill#31 - Blaine Perkins#07 - Alex Labbe#44 - Brennan Poole#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#28 - Kyle Sieg#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#10 - Daniel Dye#45 - Josh Williams#50 - Preston PardusThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 11, for the fourth race of the playoffs.