Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Chicago? Full results from 2025 The Loop 110

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 has concluded. The 18th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 5. It took place at Chicago Street Course and lasted one hour, 51 minutes, and 52 seconds.

Ad

The Loop 110 saw four lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Shane van Gisbergen secured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in his only start of the 2025 season at the Chicago Street Course.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Van Gisbergen emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from 18-year-old Xfinity rookie Connor Zilisch in a close battle, leaving him behind in Turn 1 with two laps to go, and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

The veteran road-course king, who had started on the pole, led the 27 laps and crossed the finish line 0.823 seconds ahead of Zilisch to take the checkered flag. The win marked his second straight win at Chicago and the fourth of his career in the series.

Ad

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch finished as runner-up, followed by Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Nick Sanchez in the top five. Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, Austin Green, and Brennan Poole completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, finished 23rd in the 38-driver field.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The Loop 110 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course:

#9 - Shane Van Gisbergen #88 - Connor Zilisch #00 - Sheldon Creed #21 - Austin Hill #48 - Nick Sanchez #2 - Jesse Love #8 - Sammy Smith #41 - Sam Mayer #32 - Austin Green #44 - Brennan Poole #11 - Josh Williams #07 - Alex Labbe #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #16 - Christian Eckes #1 - Carson Kvapil #70 - Thomas Annunziata #31 - Blaine Perkins #10 - Daniel Dye #28 - Kyle Sieg #20 - Brandon Jones #24 - Kaz Grala #7 - Justin Allgaier #4 - Parker Retzlaff #71 - Ryan Ellis #14 - Connor Mosack #27 - Jeb Burton #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #50 - Preston Pardus #45 - Brad Perez #51 - Jeremy Clements #19 - Jack Perkins #35 - Andre Castro #54 - Taylor Gray #91 - Josh BIlicki #42 - Anthony Alfredo #18 - William Sawalich #39 - Ryan Sieg

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, for the 19th race of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.