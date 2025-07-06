Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Chicago? Full results from 2025 The Loop 110

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 06, 2025 11:35 GMT
2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series result at Chicago (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 has concluded. The 18th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 5. It took place at Chicago Street Course and lasted one hour, 51 minutes, and 52 seconds.

Ad

The Loop 110 saw four lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Shane van Gisbergen secured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in his only start of the 2025 season at the Chicago Street Course.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Van Gisbergen emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from 18-year-old Xfinity rookie Connor Zilisch in a close battle, leaving him behind in Turn 1 with two laps to go, and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

The veteran road-course king, who had started on the pole, led the 27 laps and crossed the finish line 0.823 seconds ahead of Zilisch to take the checkered flag. The win marked his second straight win at Chicago and the fourth of his career in the series.

Ad

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch finished as runner-up, followed by Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Nick Sanchez in the top five. Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, Austin Green, and Brennan Poole completed the top 10.

Ad

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, finished 23rd in the 38-driver field.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The Loop 110 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course:

  1. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  3. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  6. #2 - Jesse Love
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #41 - Sam Mayer
  9. #32 - Austin Green
  10. #44 - Brennan Poole
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #07 - Alex Labbe
  13. #25 - Harrison Burton
  14. #26 - Dean Thompson
  15. #16 - Christian Eckes
  16. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  17. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  18. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  19. #10 - Daniel Dye
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #20 - Brandon Jones
  22. #24 - Kaz Grala
  23. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  24. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #14 - Connor Mosack
  27. #27 - Jeb Burton
  28. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #50 - Preston Pardus
  30. #45 - Brad Perez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #19 - Jack Perkins
  33. #35 - Andre Castro
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  36. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #18 - William Sawalich
  38. #39 - Ryan Sieg

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, for the 19th race of the season.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications