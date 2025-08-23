Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Daytona? Full results from 2025 Wawa 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 concluded on Friday, August 22. The 24th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Daytona International Speedway and lasted two hours, 15 minutes, and 28 seconds.The Wawa 250 saw 22 lead changes among multiple drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?As a relief driver, Parker Kligerman claimed the NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona victory for Connor Zilisch. The 19-year-old racer from Charlotte, North Carolina, is going to have his name as a Daytona winner in the stats book, but it was part-time driver Kligerman who drove the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to the start-finish line to win at Daytona International Speedway.During a caution for rain on Lap 13, Kligerman got behind the wheel of #88 JRM in a driver switch, and from there he contended for the win before taking the lead for the final time on Lap 95. The win marked Zilisch’s seventh of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season and eighth career win in the series.Meanwhile, Sammy Smith finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, and Sam Mayer in the top five.Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole, and Carson Kvapil (R) completed the top 10.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Wawa 250 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:#88 - Connor Zilisch (R)#8 - Sammy Smith#7 - Justin Allgaier#2 - Jesse Love#41 - Sam Mayer#20 - Brandon Jones#26 - Dean Thompson (R)#14 - Garrett Smithley#44 - Brennan Poole#1 - Carson Kvapil (R)#71 - Ryan Ellis#18 - William Sawalich (R)#07 - Patrick Emerling (i)#31 - Blaine Perkins#35 - Mason Maggio#25 - Harrison Burton#00 - Sheldon Creed#91 - Josh Bilicki#11 - Justin Haley (i)#27 - Jeb Burton#53 - Joey Gase#92 - Natalie Decker#48 - Nick Sanchez (R)#19 - Aric Almirola#21 - Austin Hill#70 - Leland Honeyman#28 - Kyle Sieg#5 - Caesar Bacarella#32 - Rajah Caruth (i)#54 - Taylor Gray (R)#39 - Ryan Sieg#16 - Christian Eckes (R)#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#45 - Josh Williams#10 - Daniel Dye (R)#51 - Jeremy Clements#42 - Anthony Alfredo#4 - Parker RetzlaffThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 30, for the next race, the Pacific Office Automation 147.