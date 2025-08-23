Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Daytona? Full results from 2025 Wawa 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 concluded on Friday, August 22. The 24th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Daytona International Speedway and lasted two hours, 15 minutes, and 28 seconds.

The Wawa 250 saw 22 lead changes among multiple drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

As a relief driver, Parker Kligerman claimed the NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona victory for Connor Zilisch. The 19-year-old racer from Charlotte, North Carolina, is going to have his name as a Daytona winner in the stats book, but it was part-time driver Kligerman who drove the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to the start-finish line to win at Daytona International Speedway.

During a caution for rain on Lap 13, Kligerman got behind the wheel of #88 JRM in a driver switch, and from there he contended for the win before taking the lead for the final time on Lap 95. The win marked Zilisch’s seventh of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity season and eighth career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Sammy Smith finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, and Sam Mayer in the top five.

Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole, and Carson Kvapil (R) completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Wawa 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  2. #8 - Sammy Smith
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #41 - Sam Mayer
  6. #20 - Brandon Jones
  7. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  8. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  9. #44 - Brennan Poole
  10. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  11. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  12. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  13. #07 - Patrick Emerling (i)
  14. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  15. #35 - Mason Maggio
  16. #25 - Harrison Burton
  17. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  18. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  19. #11 - Justin Haley (i)
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #53 - Joey Gase
  22. #92 - Natalie Decker
  23. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  24. #19 - Aric Almirola
  25. #21 - Austin Hill
  26. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #5 - Caesar Bacarella
  29. #32 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  30. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  31. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  32. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  33. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  34. #45 - Josh Williams
  35. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  36. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  37. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #4 - Parker Retzlaff

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 30, for the next race, the Pacific Office Automation 147.



