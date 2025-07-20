Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Dover? Full results from 2025 BetRivers 200

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 concluded on Saturday, July 19. The 20th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Dover Motor Speedway and lasted one hour, 15 minutes, and 51 seconds.The BetRivers 200 saw nine lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed two caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Dover Motor Speedway.Zilisch was leading the field before NASCAR was forced to call the scheduled 200-lap race early due to rain, and the rookie driver was declared the winner to claim his series-best fourth win this season.The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native led 77 of the race’s 134 laps and crossed the finish line 1.483 seconds ahead of former Cup Series veteran Aric Almirola to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fifth of his career in the series.Meanwhile, Aric Almirola finished as runner-up, followed by Brandon Jones, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love in the top five. Ryan Sieg, Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed, William Sawalich, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 BetRivers 200 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 BetRivers 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway:#88 - Connor Zilisch#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#7 - Justin Allgaier#2 - Jesse Love#39 - Ryan Sieg#54 - Taylor Gray#00 - Sheldon Creed#18 - William Sawalich#16 - Christian Eckes#25 - Harrison Burton#41 - Sam Mayer#21 - Austin Hill#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#1 - Carson Kvapil#26 - Dean Thompson#17 - Jake Finch#24 - Ryan Truex#4 - Parker Retzlaff#27 - Jeb Burton#10 - Daniel Dye#32 - Rajah Caruth#42 - Anthony Alfredo#8 - Sammy Smith#44 - Brennan Poole#51 - Jeremy Clements#11 - Josh Williams#45 - Lavar Scott#70 - Leland Honeyman#71 - Ryan Ellis#5 - Kaz Grala#31 - Blaine Perkins#07 - Nick Leitz#91 - Josh BIlicki#14 - Garrett Smithley#28 - Kyle Sieg#48 - Nick Sanchez#9 - Ross ChastainThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the next race, the Pennzoil 250, on Saturday, July 26.