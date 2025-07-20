Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Dover? Full results from 2025 BetRivers 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 concluded on Saturday, July 19. The 20th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Dover Motor Speedway and lasted one hour, 15 minutes, and 51 seconds.

The BetRivers 200 saw nine lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed two caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Dover Motor Speedway.

Zilisch was leading the field before NASCAR was forced to call the scheduled 200-lap race early due to rain, and the rookie driver was declared the winner to claim his series-best fourth win this season.

The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native led 77 of the race’s 134 laps and crossed the finish line 1.483 seconds ahead of former Cup Series veteran Aric Almirola to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fifth of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Aric Almirola finished as runner-up, followed by Brandon Jones, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love in the top five. Ryan Sieg, Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed, William Sawalich, and Christian Eckes completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 BetRivers 200 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 BetRivers 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #19 - Aric Almirola
  3. #20 - Brandon Jones
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #2 - Jesse Love
  6. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  7. #54 - Taylor Gray
  8. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  9. #18 - William Sawalich
  10. #16 - Christian Eckes
  11. #25 - Harrison Burton
  12. #41 - Sam Mayer
  13. #21 - Austin Hill
  14. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  15. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  16. #26 - Dean Thompson
  17. #17 - Jake Finch
  18. #24 - Ryan Truex
  19. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #10 - Daniel Dye
  22. #32 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #8 - Sammy Smith
  25. #44 - Brennan Poole
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #11 - Josh Williams
  28. #45 - Lavar Scott
  29. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  30. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #5 - Kaz Grala
  32. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  33. #07 - Nick Leitz
  34. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  35. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  37. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  38. #9 - Ross Chastain

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the next race, the Pennzoil 250, on Saturday, July 26.

