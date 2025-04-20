  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:02 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 has concluded. The 10th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19. It took place at Rockingham Speedway and lasted for two hours, 59 minutes, and 38 seconds.

Ad

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 saw 17 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed 14 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Jesse Love secured his second win of the Xfinity season at Rockingham in overtime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Love emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Sammy Smith on the NASCAR overtime restart and stayed out in front to cross the finish line in P1.

The 20-year-old Menlo Park, California, native led 53 laps and crossed the finish line 0.691 seconds ahead of Smith to take the checkered flag. It marked his third career win in the series.

Sammy Smith earned the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus by finishing higher than his three other competitors. It was his first Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus victory.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sammy Smith finished as runner-up, followed by Parker Retzlaff, Harrison Burton, and Brennan Poole in the top five. Taylor Gray, Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Jeb Burton, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

Ad

Kasey Kahne, who made his first NASCAR start since 2018, managed to finish P15 despite being involved in two on-track incidents in a 256-lap event.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at the Rockingham Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #8 - Sammy Smith
  3. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  4. #25 - Harrison Burton
  5. #44 - Brennan Poole
  6. #54 - Taylor Gray
  7. #21 - Austin Hill
  8. #11 - Josh Williams
  9. #27 - Jeb Burton
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  12. #26 - Dean Thompson
  13. #20 - Brandon Jones
  14. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  15. #33 - Kasey Kahne
  16. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  17. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  18. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  19. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  20. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  23. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  24. #16 - Christian Eckes
  25. #45 - Vicente Salas
  26. #18 - William Sawalich
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #5 - Kris Wright
  30. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  31. #87 - Austin Green
  32. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  33. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  36. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  37. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  38. #53 - Katherine Legge

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the 11th race of the season on Saturday, April 26.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications