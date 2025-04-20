Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 has concluded. The 10th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 19. It took place at Rockingham Speedway and lasted for two hours, 59 minutes, and 38 seconds.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 saw 17 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed 14 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Jesse Love secured his second win of the Xfinity season at Rockingham in overtime.

Love emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Sammy Smith on the NASCAR overtime restart and stayed out in front to cross the finish line in P1.

The 20-year-old Menlo Park, California, native led 53 laps and crossed the finish line 0.691 seconds ahead of Smith to take the checkered flag. It marked his third career win in the series.

Sammy Smith earned the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus by finishing higher than his three other competitors. It was his first Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus victory.

Meanwhile, Sammy Smith finished as runner-up, followed by Parker Retzlaff, Harrison Burton, and Brennan Poole in the top five. Taylor Gray, Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Jeb Burton, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

Kasey Kahne, who made his first NASCAR start since 2018, managed to finish P15 despite being involved in two on-track incidents in a 256-lap event.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at the Rockingham Speedway:

#2 - Jesse Love #8 - Sammy Smith #4 - Parker Retzlaff #25 - Harrison Burton #44 - Brennan Poole #54 - Taylor Gray #21 - Austin Hill #11 - Josh Williams #27 - Jeb Burton #10 - Daniel Dye #51 - Jeremy Clements #26 - Dean Thompson #20 - Brandon Jones #88 - Connor Zilisch #33 - Kasey Kahne #42 - Anthony Alfredo #1 - Carson Kvapil #91 - Josh Bilicki #39 - Ryan Sieg #07 - Patrick Emerling #28 - Kyle Sieg #7 - Justin Allgaier #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #45 - Vicente Salas #18 - William Sawalich #41 - Sam Mayer #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #5 - Kris Wright #70 - Thomas Annunziata #87 - Austin Green #48 - Nick Sanchez #31 - Blaine Perkins #71 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Greg Van Alst #19 - Justin Bonsignore #00 - Sheldon Creed #53 - Katherine Legge

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the 11th race of the season on Saturday, April 26.

