  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2025 02:11 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Darlington race winner (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 has finally concluded. The eighth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5. It took place at Darlington Raceway and lasted for one hour, 54 minutes, and 57 seconds.

Ad

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 saw 14 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Brandon Jones secured his first win of the Xfinity season at historic Darlington and ended his 98-race winless streak in the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jones emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on a restart with 12 laps to go and then held off the challenge of 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott in the closing laps to earn his first win since the Martinsville Spring race triumph in 2022.

The 28-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, native led 24 laps and crossed the finish line 1.105 seconds ahead of Elliott to take the checkered flag. The win marked the sixth of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott finished as runner-up, followed by the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, and Carson Kvapil in the top five. Rookies Connor Zilisch, Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

Ad

Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier, and Brennan Poole will race for the third Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus event of the season next week at Bristol.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #20 - Brandon Jones
  2. #17 - Chase Elliott
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #9 - Ross Chastain
  5. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  6. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  7. #16 - Christian Eckes
  8. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #2 - Jesse Love
  12. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  13. #25 - Harrison Burton
  14. #41 - Sam Mayer
  15. #27 - Jeb Burton
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #10 - Daniel Dye
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #44 - Brennan Poole
  20. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  23. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  24. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  25. #19 - Christopher Bell
  26. #53 - David Starr
  27. #07 - Nick Leitz
  28. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #45 - Mason Massey
  30. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  31. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  32. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  35. #18 - William Sawalich
  36. #11 - Josh Williams
  37. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  38. #5 - Kris Wright

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the season on Saturday, April 12.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी