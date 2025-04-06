Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 has finally concluded. The eighth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 5. It took place at Darlington Raceway and lasted for one hour, 54 minutes, and 57 seconds.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 saw 14 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Brandon Jones secured his first win of the Xfinity season at historic Darlington and ended his 98-race winless streak in the series.

Jones emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on a restart with 12 laps to go and then held off the challenge of 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott in the closing laps to earn his first win since the Martinsville Spring race triumph in 2022.

The 28-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, native led 24 laps and crossed the finish line 1.105 seconds ahead of Elliott to take the checkered flag. The win marked the sixth of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott finished as runner-up, followed by the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, and Carson Kvapil in the top five. Rookies Connor Zilisch, Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier, and Brennan Poole will race for the third Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus event of the season next week at Bristol.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway:

#20 - Brandon Jones #17 - Chase Elliott #7 - Justin Allgaier #9 - Ross Chastain #1 - Carson Kvapil #88 - Connor Zilisch #16 - Christian Eckes #48 - Nick Sanchez #8 - Sammy Smith #00 - Sheldon Creed #2 - Jesse Love #39 - Ryan Sieg #25 - Harrison Burton #41 - Sam Mayer #27 - Jeb Burton #21 - Austin Hill #10 - Daniel Dye #26 - Dean Thompson #44 - Brennan Poole #4 - Parker Retzlaff #51 - Jeremy Clements #71 - Ryan Ellis #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #91 - Josh Bilicki #19 - Christopher Bell #53 - David Starr #07 - Nick Leitz #31 - Blaine Perkins #45 - Mason Massey #28 - Kyle Sieg #42 - Anthony Alfredo #14 - Garrett Smithley #54 - Taylor Gray #35 - Greg Van Alst #18 - William Sawalich #11 - Josh Williams #70 - Leland Honeyman #5 - Kris Wright

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the season on Saturday, April 12.

