Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! has finally concluded. The fifth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 15. It took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, eight minutes, and 30 seconds.

The LiUNA! saw seven lead changes among four drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier won his first race of the season in a dominant fashion at a Las Vegas track.

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time from Kyle Sieg on Lap 152 of 200 and then held off the challenge from Aric Almirola to cross the finish line in P1.

Allgaier led the race high 102 laps, winning Stage 1, and crossed the finish line 1.067 seconds ahead of Almirola to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 26th of his Xfinity Series career and 90th for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned JR Motorsports in the series.

Meanwhile, Aric Almirola finished as runner-up, followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, and Sam Mayer in the top five. Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Harrison Burton, Connor Zilisch, and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

Allgaier, Love, Hill, and Mayer qualified for the first Dash 4 Cash race of the season next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The highest finisher among them will earn a $100,000 bonus.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The LiUNA! final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #19 - Aric Almirola #2 - Jesse Love #21 - Austin Hill #41 - Sam Mayer #20 - Brandon Jones #39 - Ryan Sieg #25 - Harrison Burton #88 - Connor Zilisch #00 - Sheldon Creed #28 - Kyle Sieg #10 - Daniel Dye #16 - Christian Eckes #8 - Sammy Smith #26 - Dean Thompson #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #1 - Carson Kvapil #42 - Anthony Alfredo #54 - Taylor Gray #48 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Parker Retzlaff #44 - Brennan Poole #27 - Jeb Burton #51 - Jeremy Clements #5 - Kris Wright #31 - Blaine Perkins #14 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Patrick Emerling #11 - Josh Williams #70 - Leland Honeyman #91 - Josh Bilicki #74 - Dawson Cram #53 - Joey Gase #71 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Greg Van Alst #32 - Austin Green #45 - Mason Massey #18 - William Sawalich

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the sixth race of the season on Saturday, March 22.

