Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results from 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2025 01:53 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 has finally concluded. The second race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 22. It took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 21 minutes, and 18 seconds.

The Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 saw 11 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill won his first race of the season in a dominant performance on a drafting-style track in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250.

Hill emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on the final lap from Aric Almirola and then held off Justin Allgaier to win his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 30-year-old Winston, Georgia, native dominated the race, leading 146 of 163 laps and crossing the finish line 0.216 seconds ahead of Allgaier to take the checkered flag. The win marked his 11th of his Xfinity career.

Meanwhile, Allgaier finished runner-up, followed by Aric Almirola, Sammy Smith, and Nick Sanchez in the top five. Jeb Burton, Daniel Dye, Leland Honeyman, William Sawalich, and Harrison Burton completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  3. #19 - Aric Almirola
  4. #8 - Sammy Smith
  5. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  6. #27 - Jeb Burton
  7. #10 - Daniel Dye
  8. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  9. #18 - William Sawalich
  10. #25 - Harrison Burton
  11. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  12. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  13. #20 - Brandon Jones
  14. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  15. #11 - Josh Williams
  16. #2 - Jesse Love
  17. #44 - Brennan Poole
  18. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  19. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  20. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  21. #35 - Joey Gase
  22. #07 - Nick Leitz
  23. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  24. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  25. #92 - CJ McLaughlin
  26. #5 - Kris Wright
  27. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  28. #45 - Mason Massey
  29. #16 - Christian Eckes
  30. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  31. #53 - Mason Maggio
  32. #74 - Carson Ware
  33. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  34. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  35. #26 - Dean Thompson
  36. #41 - Sam Mayer
  37. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #54 - Taylor Gray

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Circuit of The Americas for the third race of the season on Saturday, March 1.

Edited by Yash Soni
