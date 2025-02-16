  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results from 2025 United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 16, 2025 02:16 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity United Rentals 300 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 is finally done and dusted. The opening race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 15. It took place at Daytona International Speedway and lasted for two hours, 33 minutes, and 17 seconds.

The United Rentals 300 saw 20 lead changes among multiple different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Jesse Love won the chaotic season-opener United Rentals 300 after beating Haas Factory Team Ford drivers Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed in overtime at Daytona.

With two laps remaining in the scheduled 120-lap race, a multicar wreck occurred when JR Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch was turned off a bumper draft from his teammate Justin Allgaier to bring out the caution and single overtime attempt.

Jesse Love had a strong car in the final stage as he led the final 18 laps running in front of the field when the caution flag was displayed on the final lap of the race to give him his second career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished runner-up, followed by Sheldon Creed, Carson Kvapil, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Harrison Burton, Jordan Anderson, Dean Thompson, Jeremy Clements, and Patrick Emerling completed the top 10.

Defending winner of the event, Austin Hill, couldn’t continue his streak to win NASCAR Xfinity season-opener victories at Daytona for the fourth consecutive time. After winning the first two stages, Hill’s outing ended on lap 82 due to a mechanical issue. He ended up finishing 33rd.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 United Rentals 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #41 - Sam Mayer
  3. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  5. #54 - Taylor Gray
  6. #25 - Harrison Burton
  7. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  8. #26 - Dean Thompson
  9. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  10. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  11. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  14. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  15. #53 - Joey Gase
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #24 - Ryan Truex
  18. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  19. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  20. #11 - Josh Williams
  21. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  22. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  23. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  24. #8 - Sammy Smith
  25. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  26. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  27. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  28. #18 - William Sawalich
  29. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  32. #5 - Kris Wright
  33. #21 - Austin Hill
  34. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  35. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  36. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  37. #20 - Brandon Jones
  38. #10 - Daniel Dye

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season on Saturday, February 22.

Edited by Yash Soni
