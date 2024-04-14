Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is done and dusted. The eighth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, Apr. 13. It took place at Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and lasted two hours, 22 minutes and 53 seconds.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 saw 16 lead changes among 10 drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer won Andy's Frozen Custard 300 in thrilling fashion. It marked the first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

On the final lap, Mayer edged out Ryan Seig to win in a photo-finish at Texas. Mayer crossed the finish by 0.002 seconds ahead of Seig, the second-closest finish in NASCAR Xfinity Series history.

It marked Mayer’s fifth career victory in the series and the first of the season for JR Motorsports. Mayer didn’t just win the race; he also won a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus, finishing highest among qualified participants.

Meanwhile, Ryan Sieg finished as runner-up, followed by Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger and Cole Custer in the top-five. Austin Hill, Ryan Truex, Sammy Smith, polesitter Jesse Love and Anthony Alfredo completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Sam Mayer #39 - Ryan Sieg #7 - Justin Allgaier #16 - AJ Allmendinger #00 - Cole Custer #21 - Austin Hill #20 - Ryan Truex #8 - Sammy Smith #2 - Jesse Love #5 - Anthony Alfredo #19 - Taylor Gray #11 - Josh Williams #9 - Brandon Jones #28 - Kyle Sieg #81 - Chandler Smith #51 - Jeremy Clements #26 - Corey Heim #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #18 - Sheldon Creed #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #44 - Brennan Poole #31 - Parker Retzlaff #15 - Hailie Deegan #10 - Daniel Dye #48 - Parker Kligerman #43 - Ryan Ellis #98 - Riley Herbst #14 - David Starr #92 - Josh Bilicki #35 - Joey Gase #42 - Leland Honeyman #27 - Jeb Burton #07 - Patrick Emerling #6 - Garrett Smithley #29 - Blaine Perkins #91 - Kyle Weatherman #4 - Dawson Cram #66 - Chad Finchum

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for the ninth race of the season on Saturday, Apr. 20.