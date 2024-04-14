Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2024 02:36 IST
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is done and dusted. The eighth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, Apr. 13. It took place at Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and lasted two hours, 22 minutes and 53 seconds.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 saw 16 lead changes among 10 drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer won Andy's Frozen Custard 300 in thrilling fashion. It marked the first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

On the final lap, Mayer edged out Ryan Seig to win in a photo-finish at Texas. Mayer crossed the finish by 0.002 seconds ahead of Seig, the second-closest finish in NASCAR Xfinity Series history.

It marked Mayer’s fifth career victory in the series and the first of the season for JR Motorsports. Mayer didn’t just win the race; he also won a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus, finishing highest among qualified participants.

Meanwhile, Ryan Sieg finished as runner-up, followed by Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger and Cole Custer in the top-five. Austin Hill, Ryan Truex, Sammy Smith, polesitter Jesse Love and Anthony Alfredo completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Sam Mayer
  2. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  5. #00 - Cole Custer
  6. #21 - Austin Hill
  7. #20 - Ryan Truex
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  11. #19 - Taylor Gray
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #9 - Brandon Jones
  14. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  15. #81 - Chandler Smith
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #26 - Corey Heim
  18. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  19. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  20. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #44 - Brennan Poole
  22. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  23. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  24. #10 - Daniel Dye
  25. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  26. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  27. #98 - Riley Herbst
  28. #14 - David Starr
  29. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  30. #35 - Joey Gase
  31. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  32. #27 - Jeb Burton
  33. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #4 - Dawson Cram
  38. #66 - Chad Finchum

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for the ninth race of the season on Saturday, Apr. 20.

Edited by Yash Soni
