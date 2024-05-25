Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 BetMGM 300 at Charlotte

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2024 20:51 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
Chase Elliott win NASCAR Xfinity Series race tonight at Charlotte

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 is done and dusted. The 12th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 25.

It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, 36 minutes, and 27 seconds. The BetMGM 300 saw 23 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott secured his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at a 1.5-mile-long track.

Elliott emerged victorious as he grabbed the lead for the first time on 182 of the 200 laps from Sam Mayer and held off the charging Brandon Jones on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Chase Elliott led the final 18 laps and finished with an impressive margin of 0.500 seconds ahead of Jones to grab the checkered flag at Charlotte. The win marked Elliott’s sixth career victory in the series and his first Xfinity win since the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, Jones finished as runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, and AJ Allmendinger in the top-five. Kyle Busch, Ryan Sieg, Josh Williams, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 BetMGM 300 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #17 - Chase Elliott
  2. #9 - Brandon Jones
  3. #8 - Sammy Smith
  4. #1 - Sam Mayer
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #33 - Kyle Busch
  7. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  8. #11 - Josh Williams
  9. #20 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #30 - Noah Gragson
  11. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  12. #19 - Taylor Gray
  13. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  14. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  15. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen
  16. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  17. #27 - Jeb Burton
  18. #81 - Chandler Smith
  19. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  20. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  21. #14 - JJ Yeley
  22. #4 - Dawson Cram
  23. #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  24. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  25. #21 - Austin Hill
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #2 - Jesse Love
  29. #92 - Natalie Deker
  30. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #00 - Cole Custer
  33. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  34. #26 - Dean Thompson
  35. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  36. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  37. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Portland International Raceway for the 13th race of the season on June 1.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी