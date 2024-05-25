Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 BetMGM 300 at Charlotte

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 is done and dusted. The 12th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 25.

It took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, 36 minutes, and 27 seconds. The BetMGM 300 saw 23 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott secured his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at a 1.5-mile-long track.

Elliott emerged victorious as he grabbed the lead for the first time on 182 of the 200 laps from Sam Mayer and held off the charging Brandon Jones on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Chase Elliott led the final 18 laps and finished with an impressive margin of 0.500 seconds ahead of Jones to grab the checkered flag at Charlotte. The win marked Elliott’s sixth career victory in the series and his first Xfinity win since the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, Jones finished as runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, and AJ Allmendinger in the top-five. Kyle Busch, Ryan Sieg, Josh Williams, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 BetMGM 300 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#17 - Chase Elliott #9 - Brandon Jones #8 - Sammy Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #33 - Kyle Busch #39 - Ryan Sieg #11 - Josh Williams #20 - Ty Gibbs #30 - Noah Gragson #91 - Kyle Weatherman #19 - Taylor Gray #51 - Jeremy Clements #31 - Parker Retzlaff #97 - Shane van Gisbergen #5 - Anthony Alfredo #27 - Jeb Burton #81 - Chandler Smith #28 - Kyle Sieg #15 - Hailie Deegan #14 - JJ Yeley #4 - Dawson Cram #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr. #6 - Garrett Smithley #21 - Austin Hill #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #43 - Ryan Ellis #2 - Jesse Love #92 - Natalie Deker #07 - Patrick Emerling #44 - Brennan Poole #00 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #26 - Dean Thompson #29 - Blaine Perkins #18 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Portland International Raceway for the 13th race of the season on June 1.