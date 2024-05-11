Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 is done and dusted. The 11th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 11.

It took place at the Darlington Raceway and lasted one hour, 48 minutes, and 58 seconds. The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 saw five lead changes among three drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier secured his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at a 1.366-mile-long track. It marked his career-best third win at Darlington.

Allgaier dominated the race, leading a race-high 119 of 147 laps and sweeping both stages. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Austin Hill on Lap 53 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Justin Allgaier crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 3.407 seconds ahead of Hill to grab the checkered flag at Darlington. The win marked Allgaier’s 24th career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Hill finished as runner-up, followed by Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, and Aric Almirola in the top five. Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed and Brandon Jones completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #21 - Austin Hill #00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #20 - Aric Almirola #48 - Parker Kligerman #98 - Riley Herbst #2 - Jesse Love #18 - Sheldon Creed #9 - Brandon Jones #17 - William Byron #81 - Chandler Smith #39 - Ryan Sieg #5 - Anthony Alfredo #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #27 - Jeb Burton #91 - Kyle Weatherman #19 - Taylor Gray #88 - Carson Kvapil #44 - Brennan Poole #11 - Josh Williams #92 - Josh Bilicki #26 - John Hunter Nemechek #14 - David Starr #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #35 - Chad Finchum #29 - Blaine Perkins #4 - Dawson Cram #6 - Garrett Smithley #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr. #31 - Parker Retzlaff #28 - Kyle Sieg #07 - Patrick Emerling #8 - Sammy Smith #16 - AJ Allmendinger #15 - Hailie Deegan #51 - Jeremy Clements #43 - Ryan Ellis

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 12th race of the season on May 25.