Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2024 20:40 GMT
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 is done and dusted. The 11th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 11.

It took place at the Darlington Raceway and lasted one hour, 48 minutes, and 58 seconds. The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 saw five lead changes among three drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier secured his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at a 1.366-mile-long track. It marked his career-best third win at Darlington.

Allgaier dominated the race, leading a race-high 119 of 147 laps and sweeping both stages. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Austin Hill on Lap 53 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Justin Allgaier crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 3.407 seconds ahead of Hill to grab the checkered flag at Darlington. The win marked Allgaier’s 24th career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Hill finished as runner-up, followed by Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, and Aric Almirola in the top five. Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed and Brandon Jones completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #1 - Sam Mayer
  5. #20 - Aric Almirola
  6. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  7. #98 - Riley Herbst
  8. #2 - Jesse Love
  9. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #17 - William Byron
  12. #81 - Chandler Smith
  13. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  14. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  15. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  18. #19 - Taylor Gray
  19. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  20. #44 - Brennan Poole
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  23. #26 - John Hunter Nemechek
  24. #14 - David Starr
  25. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  26. #35 - Chad Finchum
  27. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #4 - Dawson Cram
  29. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  30. #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  31. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  32. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  33. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #8 - Sammy Smith
  35. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  36. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  37. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  38. #43 - Ryan Ellis

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 12th race of the season on May 25.

