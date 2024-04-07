Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 07, 2024 08:44 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dude Wipes 250 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 6. It took place at Martinsville Speedway and lasted two hours, seven minutes, and 48 seconds.

The Dude Wipes 250 saw 15 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola won his first race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season under caution.

Almirola dominated the race, leading a race-high 148 of the 251 laps. The longtime veteran lost the lead to Sam Mayer with seven laps to go, but a multi-car accident sent the race into overtime. Almirola regained the lead on the final restart from the outside front row and went on to take the checkered flag.

It marked his fifth career victory in the series. He also won a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus, finishing highest among qualified participants.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished runner-up, followed by points leader Chandler Smith, Xfinity debutant Carson Kvapil, and Justin Allgaier in the top five. Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Jesse Love, and Josh Williams completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Dude Wipes 250 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #20 - Aric Almirola
  2. #1 - Sam Mayer
  3. #81 - Chandler Smith
  4. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #00 - Cole Custer
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen
  12. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  13. #19 - Taylor Gray
  14. #44 - Brennan Poole
  15. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  16. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  17. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  18. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  19. #07 - Myatt Snider
  20. #92 - Dexter Bean
  21. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  22. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #4 - Dawson Cram
  25. #98 - Riley Herbst
  26. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  27. #9 - Brandon Jones
  28. #53 - Joey Gase
  29. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  30. #14 - Logan Bearden
  31. #42 - Leland Honeyman Jr
  32. #27 - Jeb Burton
  33. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  34. #21 - Austin Hill
  35. #26 - Corey Heim
  36. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  37. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  38. #35 - Akinori Ogata

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the eighth race of the season on Saturday, April 13.

Edited by Yash Soni
