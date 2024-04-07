Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dude Wipes 250 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 6. It took place at Martinsville Speedway and lasted two hours, seven minutes, and 48 seconds.

The Dude Wipes 250 saw 15 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola won his first race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season under caution.

Almirola dominated the race, leading a race-high 148 of the 251 laps. The longtime veteran lost the lead to Sam Mayer with seven laps to go, but a multi-car accident sent the race into overtime. Almirola regained the lead on the final restart from the outside front row and went on to take the checkered flag.

It marked his fifth career victory in the series. He also won a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus, finishing highest among qualified participants.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished runner-up, followed by points leader Chandler Smith, Xfinity debutant Carson Kvapil, and Justin Allgaier in the top five. Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Jesse Love, and Josh Williams completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Dude Wipes 250 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

#20 - Aric Almirola #1 - Sam Mayer #81 - Chandler Smith #88 - Carson Kvapil #7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - Sheldon Creed #8 - Sammy Smith #00 - Cole Custer #2 - Jesse Love #11 - Josh Williams #97 - Shane van Gisbergen #48 - Parker Kligerman #19 - Taylor Gray #44 - Brennan Poole #5 - Anthony Alfredo #29 - Blaine Perkins #39 - Ryan Sieg #15 - Hailie Deegan #07 - Myatt Snider #92 - Dexter Bean #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Kyle Sieg #4 - Dawson Cram #98 - Riley Herbst #43 - Ryan Ellis #9 - Brandon Jones #53 - Joey Gase #6 - Garrett Smithley #14 - Logan Bearden #42 - Leland Honeyman Jr #27 - Jeb Burton #91 - Kyle Weatherman #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #16 - AJ Allmendinger #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - Akinori Ogata

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the eighth race of the season on Saturday, April 13.