Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Focused Health 250 at COTA

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 23. It took place at Circuit of the Americas and lasted two hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds.

Focused Health 250 saw 13 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, the Cup Series regular Kyle Larson claimed the victory in his first Xfinity Series start of the 2024 season. He took advantage of a last-lap run-in between Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill in the final lap of double overtime at COTA.

Expand Tweet

The contact between van Gisbergen and Hill on the final lap allowed Larson to move swiftly on fresh tires and pull away the lead to cross the finish line in P1.

Van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars champion, dominated the race leading 20 of the 50 laps and finished runner-up, but he received a 30-seconds penalty after the race for short cutting the course on the final lap. With the penalty, he moved to 27th-place and the remaining drivers were elevated to one spot in the final standings.

Larson crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.354 seconds ahead of Hill to grab the checkered flag at COTA. It marked Larson’s 15th career victories in the series.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Austin Hill finished runner-up, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, and Parker Kligerman in the top-five. Jesse Love, Austin Green, Chandler Smith, Sam Mayer, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Focused Health 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas:

#17 - Kyle Larson #21 - Austin Hill #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #00 - Cole Custer #48 - Parker Kligerman #2 - Jesse Love #32 - Austin Green #81 - Chandler Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #31 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Anthony Alfredo #7 - Justin Allgaier #39 - Ryan Sieg #44 - Brennan Poole #9 - Brandon Jones #26 - Sage Karam #45 - Brad Perez #51 - Jeremy Clements #42 - Leland Honeyman #07 - Daniil Kvyat #29 - Blaine Perkins #15 - Hailie Deegan #19 - Ty Gibbs #4 - Patrick Gallagher #35 - Alex Labbe #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #14 - RC Enerson #91 - Kyle Weatherman #27 - Jeb Burton #92 - Josh Bilicki #18 - Sheldon Creed #43 - Ryan Ellis #98 - Riley Herbst #24 - Ed Jones #8 - Sammy Smith #6 - Ty Dillon #11 - Josh Williams

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway for the sixth race of the season on Saturday, March 30.