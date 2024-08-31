Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 is done and dusted. The 23rd race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 31. It took place at the Darlington Raceway and lasted one hour, 50 minutes, and 48 seconds.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 saw 12 lead changes among four drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Cup Series regular driver Christopher Bell secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after surviving NASCAR overtime at Darlington.

Despite making contact with runner-up Cole Custer on the second-last lap of overtime, Bell managed to hold off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

Bell, who started from the pole, dominated the race, leading 108 of the 150 laps and crossing the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.351 seconds ahead of Custer to take the checkered flag. This marked his 19th career win in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Cole Custer finished runner-up, followed by Sheldon Creed, Cup regular Chase Elliott, and Sammy Smith in the top five. Jesse Love, Shane van Gisbergen, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, and Justin Allgaier completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 final results

Here are the final results of 2024 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #00 - Cole Custer #18 - Sheldon Creed #17 - Chase Elliott #8 - Sammy Smith #2 - Jesse Love #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #81 - Chandler Smith #21 - Austin Hill #7 - Justin Allgaier #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #92 - Ross Chastain #48 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Carson Kvapil #30 - Noah Gragson #11 - Josh Williams #27 - Jeb Burton #39 - Ryan Sieg #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #44 - Brennan Poole #43 - Ryan Ellis #28 - Kyle Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #35 - David Starr #26 - Corey Heim #5 - Anthony Alfredo #16 - AJ Allmendinger #1 - Sam Mayer #07 - Greg Van Alst #45 - Garrett Smithley #51 - Jeremy Clements #9 - Brandon Jones #14 - Chad Finchum #29 - Blaine Perkins #98 - Riley Herbst #31 - Parker Retzlaff #91 - Kyle Weatherman #15 - Joey Logano

Catch NASCAR Xfinity drivers and teams in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 24th race of the season on September 7.

