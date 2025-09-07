Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Gateway? Full results from 2025 Nu Way 200

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200 concluded on Saturday, September 7. The 26th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the World Wide Technology Raceway and lasted two hours, 12 minutes, and 32 seconds.The Nu Way 200 saw eight lead changes between five drivers and witnessed six caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his ninth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Gateway. The series of nine wins earned him a regular season title in his rookie year.Zilisch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time from Aric Almirola with 12 laps to go and then never looked back to cross the finish line in P1. He dominated the race, starting from the pole position and leading a race-high 121 of the 160 laps. The win marked Zilisch’s 10th career win in the series.The 19-year-old driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, crossed the finish line 1.506 seconds ahead of William Sawalich to take the checkered flag.Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up for the second time in a row, followed by Christian Eckes, Brandon Jones, and Jesse Love in the top five. Aric Almirola, Daniel Hemric, Parker Retzlaff, Corey Day, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Nu Way 200 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Nu Way 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:#88 - Connor Zilisch#18 - William Sawalich#16 - Christian Eckes#20 - Brandon Jones#2 - Jesse Love#19 - Aric Almirola#11 - Daniel Hemric#4 - Parker Retzlaff#17 - Corey Day#10 - Daniel Dye#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#21 - Austin Hill#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#51 - Jeremy Clements#26 - Dean Thompson#54 - Taylor Gray#71 - Ryan Ellis#45 - Lavar Scott#70 - Thomas Annunziata#91 - Matt Mills#25 - Harrison Burton#31 - Blaine Perkins#28 - Kyle Sieg#48 - Nick Sanchez#53 - Joey Gase#39 - Ryan Sieg#7 - Justin Allgaier#07 - Nick Leitz#00 - Sheldon Creed#35 - Glen Reen#14 - Garrett Smithley#8 - Sammy Smith#76 - Kole Raz#41 - Sam Mayer#27 - Jeb Burton#1 - Carson Kvapil#32 - Jordan AndersonThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, for the first race of the playoffs.