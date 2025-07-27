Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Indianapolis? Full results from 2025 Pennzoil 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 concluded on Saturday, July 26. The 21st race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, 22 minutes, and 59 seconds.The Pennzoil 250 saw 10 lead changes among multiple drivers and witnessed six caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Zilisch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from fellow rookie Taylor Gray with two laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.The 19-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native led 19 of the race’s 100 laps and crossed the finish line 0.339 seconds ahead of polesitter Sam Mayer to take the checkered flag. The result marked his third consecutive victory of the season and the sixth of his career in the series.Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished as runner-up, followed by Taylor Gray, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, and Ryan Sieg in the top five. William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Daniel Dye, Jesse Love, and Dean Thompson completed the top 10.The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, suffered terminal damage and had a DNF result at Indy.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pennzoil 250 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:#88 - Connor Zilisch#41 - Sam Mayer#54 - Taylor Gray#17 - Kyle Larson#39 - Ryan Sieg#18 - William Sawalich#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#2 - Jesse Love#26 - Dean Thompson#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#51 - Jeremy Clements#16 - Christian Eckes#4 - Parker Retzlaff#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#00 - Sheldon Creed#25 - Harrison Burton#91 - Josh BIlicki#44 - Brennan Poole#71 - Ryan Ellis#11 - Josh Williams#42 - Anthony Alfredo#45 - Mason Massey#14 - Garrett Smithley#70 - Leland Honeyman#31 - Blaine Perkins#53 - Joey Gase#35 - David Starr#1 - Carson Kvapil#74 - Dawson Cram#20 - Brandon Jones#48 - Nick Sanchez#21 - Austin Hill#19 - Aric Almirola#7 - Justin Allgaier#32 - Katherine Legge#07 - Logan BeardenThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at the Iowa Speedway for the next race, the HyVee Perks 250, on Saturday, August 2.