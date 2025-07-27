Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Indianapolis? Full results from 2025 Pennzoil 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2025 01:23 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race results at Indy (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 concluded on Saturday, July 26. The 21st race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET. It took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and lasted two hours, 22 minutes, and 59 seconds.

The Pennzoil 250 saw 10 lead changes among multiple drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Zilisch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from fellow rookie Taylor Gray with two laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

The 19-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native led 19 of the race’s 100 laps and crossed the finish line 0.339 seconds ahead of polesitter Sam Mayer to take the checkered flag. The result marked his third consecutive victory of the season and the sixth of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished as runner-up, followed by Taylor Gray, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, and Ryan Sieg in the top five. William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Daniel Dye, Jesse Love, and Dean Thompson completed the top 10.

The defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, suffered terminal damage and had a DNF result at Indy.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pennzoil 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #41 - Sam Mayer
  3. #54 - Taylor Gray
  4. #17 - Kyle Larson
  5. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  6. #18 - William Sawalich
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #26 - Dean Thompson
  11. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  12. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  15. #27 - Jeb Burton
  16. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  17. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  20. #44 - Brennan Poole
  21. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  22. #11 - Josh Williams
  23. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #45 - Mason Massey
  25. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  26. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  27. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #53 - Joey Gase
  29. #35 - David Starr
  30. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  31. #74 - Dawson Cram
  32. #20 - Brandon Jones
  33. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  34. #21 - Austin Hill
  35. #19 - Aric Almirola
  36. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  37. #32 - Katherine Legge
  38. #07 - Logan Bearden

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at the Iowa Speedway for the next race, the HyVee Perks 250, on Saturday, August 2.

