Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Kansas? Full results from 2025 Kansas Lottery 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, concluded on Saturday, September 27. The 28th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 p.m. ET. It took place at the Kansas Speedway and lasted two hours, 20 minutes, and 28 seconds.

The Kansas Lottery 300 saw 16 lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Brandon Jones secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Kansas and locked his Round of 8 playoff spot.

Jones emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead during the final 38-lap green-flag run and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked Almirola’s seventh career win in the series. The 28-year-old driver from Atlanta, Georgia, crossed the finish line 2.787 seconds ahead of Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch finished runner-up, followed by Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed in the top five. Taylor Gray, Jesse Love, Nick Sanchez, Brenden Queen, and Dean Thompson completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #20 - Brandon Jones (P)
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch # (P)
  3. #21 - Austin Hill (P)
  4. #8 - Sammy Smith (P)
  5. #0 - Sheldon Creed (P)
  6. #54 - Taylor Gray # (P)
  7. #2 - Jesse Love (P)
  8. #48 - Nick Sanchez # (P)
  9. #11 - Brenden Queen
  10. #26 - Dean Thompson #
  11. #18 - William Sawalich #
  12. #10 - Daniel Dye #
  13. #7 - Justin Allgaier (P)
  14. #16 - Christian Eckes #
  15. #1 - Carson Kvapil # (P)
  16. #41 - Sam Mayer (P)
  17. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  18. #17 - Rajah Caruth(i)
  19. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  20. #25 - Harrison Burton (P)
  21. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  22. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  23. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  24. #91 - Josh Williams
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  27. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #32 - Austin Green
  30. #27 - Jeb Burton
  31. #45 - Mason Massey
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  35. #76 - Kole Raz
  36. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  37. #19 - Justin Bonsignore (P)
  38. #7 - Nick Leitz

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 4, for the third race of the playoffs.

