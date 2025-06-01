Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Nashville? Full results from 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2025 03:10 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 has concluded. The 14th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31. It took place at Nashville Superspeedway and lasted for two hours, 15 minutes, and nine seconds.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 saw eight lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in a dominant fashion.

Allgaier emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brandon Jones on the final restart of the race on Lap 140 and then held off his JRM teammate Connor Zilisch in the closing laps to earn his third win of the season.

The #7 JRM driver led 101 of 188 laps and crossed the finish line 1.289 seconds ahead of Zilisch to take the checkered flag. It marked Allgaier’s 28th career win in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch finished as runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Aric Almirola, Austin Hill, Jesse Love, Daniel Dye, and Carson Kvapil completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #9 - Ross Chastain
  6. #19 - Aric Almirola
  7. #21 - Austin Hill
  8. #2 - Jesse Love
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  11. #8 - Sammy Smith
  12. #17 - Corey Day
  13. #25 - Harrison Burton
  14. #20 - Brandon Jones
  15. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #44 - Brennan Poole
  18. #11 - Josh Williams
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  21. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  22. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  23. #91 - Myatt Snider
  24. #14 - Logan Bearden
  25. #45 - Mason Massey
  26. #54 - Taylor Gray
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #07 - Nick Leitz
  29. #53 - Mason Maggio
  30. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  31. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  32. #5 - Kris Wright
  33. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  34. #26 - Dean Thompson
  35. #18 - William Sawalich
  36. #16 - Christian Eckes
  37. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #4 - Parker Retzlaff

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday, June 13, for the 15th race of the season.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
