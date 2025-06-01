Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Nashville? Full results from 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 has concluded. The 14th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31. It took place at Nashville Superspeedway and lasted for two hours, 15 minutes, and nine seconds.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 saw eight lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in a dominant fashion.

Allgaier emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brandon Jones on the final restart of the race on Lap 140 and then held off his JRM teammate Connor Zilisch in the closing laps to earn his third win of the season.

The #7 JRM driver led 101 of 188 laps and crossed the finish line 1.289 seconds ahead of Zilisch to take the checkered flag. It marked Allgaier’s 28th career win in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch finished as runner-up, followed by Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Aric Almirola, Austin Hill, Jesse Love, Daniel Dye, and Carson Kvapil completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #88 - Connor Zilisch #41 - Sam Mayer #00 - Sheldon Creed #9 - Ross Chastain #19 - Aric Almirola #21 - Austin Hill #2 - Jesse Love #10 - Daniel Dye #1 - Carson Kvapil #8 - Sammy Smith #17 - Corey Day #25 - Harrison Burton #20 - Brandon Jones #48 - Nick Sanchez #27 - Jeb Burton #44 - Brennan Poole #11 - Josh Williams #51 - Jeremy Clements #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #70 - Thomas Annunziata #39 - Ryan Sieg #91 - Myatt Snider #14 - Logan Bearden #45 - Mason Massey #54 - Taylor Gray #28 - Kyle Sieg #07 - Nick Leitz #53 - Mason Maggio #42 - Anthony Alfredo #31 - Blaine Perkins #5 - Kris Wright #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #26 - Dean Thompson #18 - William Sawalich #16 - Christian Eckes #71 - Ryan Ellis #4 - Parker Retzlaff

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday, June 13, for the 15th race of the season.

