  Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Pocono? Full results from 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Pocono? Full results from 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 22, 2025 03:49 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 has concluded. The 16th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21. It took place at Pocono Raceway and lasted for two hours, 24 minutes, and 37 seconds.

Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 saw 10 lead changes among seven different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the pit box, marking his second win of the season and first win on an oval track.

Rookie Zilisch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Jesse Love with five laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native led the 34 laps and crossed the finish line 0.437 seconds ahead of Love to take the checkered flag. It marked his third career win in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Jesse Love finished as runner-up, followed by Christian Eckes, Cup Series regular Chase Elliott, and Ryan Sieg in the top-five. Carson Kvapil, Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #2 - Jesse Love
  3. #16 - Christian Eckes
  4. #17 - Chase Elliott
  5. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  6. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  7. #41 - Sam Mayer
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #54 - Taylor Gray
  10. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  11. #27 - Jeb Burton
  12. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  13. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  14. #25 - Harrison Burton
  15. #11 - Josh Williams
  16. #44 - Brennan Poole
  17. #26 - Dean Thompson
  18. #20 - Brandon Jones
  19. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #45 - Mason Massey
  21. #18 - William Sawalich
  22. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  23. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  24. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  27. #53 - Logan Bearden
  28. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  29. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  30. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  31. #10 - Daniel Dye
  32. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #74 - Dawson Cram
  34. #35 - Carson Ware
  35. #21 - Austin Hill
  36. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  37. #5 - Kris Wright
  38. #19 - Justin Bonsignore

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday, June 27, for the 17th race of the season.

Edited by Yash Soni
