Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Sonoma? Full results from 2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 13, 2025 12:22 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 has concluded. The 19th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12. It took place at the Sonoma Raceway and lasted one hour, 56 minutes, and 12 seconds.

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 saw nine lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed two caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at the Sonoma Raceway.

Zilisch emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brandon Jones with 32 laps to go and then held off the more experienced driver Shane van Gisbergen in the late-race battle to cross the finish line in P1.

Xfinity Series rookie Zilisch led the race-high 46 laps and crossed the finish line 0.438 seconds ahead of SVG to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fourth of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Shane Van Gisbergen, who started on pole, finished as runner-up, followed by William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Riley Herbst in the top five.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Taylor Gray, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  3. #18 - William Sawalich
  4. #48- Nick Sanchez
  5. #19 - Riley Herbst
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #54 - Taylor Gray
  8. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #32 - Austin Green
  12. #21 - Austin Hill
  13. #20 - Brandon Jones
  14. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  15. #11 - Josh Williams
  16. #70- Will Rodgers
  17. #41 - Sam Mayer
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #25 - Harrison Burton
  22. #44 - Brennan Poole
  23. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #17 - Corey Day
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  29. #5 - Kris Wright
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #45 - Brad Perez
  32. #10 - Daniel Dye
  33. #14 - Connor Mosack
  34. #16 - Christian Eckes
  35. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  36. #53 - Sage Karam
  37. #07 - Alex Labbe
  38. #2 - Jesse Love

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to the Dover International Speedway on Saturday, July 19, for the 20th race of the season.

