Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 United Rentals 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:28 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 results at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 250, concluded on Saturday, October 18. The 31st race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 p.m. ET. It took place at the Talladega Superspeedway and lasted two hours, one minute, and 32 seconds.

The United Rentals 250 featured 17 lead changes among different drivers and was marked by five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in a thrilling race at Talladega’s 2.66-mile-long track.

Hill emerged victorious when he held off the field on a dramatic overtime restart with two laps to go and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked his 14th career win in the series.

The 31-year-old driver from Winston, Georgia, led a race-high 48 laps and crossed the finish line 0.105 seconds ahead of Kvapil to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Caesar Bacarella in the top five. Blaine Perkins, Parker Retzlaff, Leland Honeyman Jr., Sammy Smith, and Jesse Love completed the top 10.

Two JR Motorsports drivers Allgaier and Connor Zilisch have locked thier Championship 4, which set to be held at Phoniex Raceway next month.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 United Rentals 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 United Rentals 250 at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #16 - Christian Eckes
  5. #5 - Caesar Bacarella
  6. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  7. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  8. #70 - Leland Honeyman Jr
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #2 - Jesse Love
  11. #07 - Nick Leitz
  12. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  13. #25 - Harrison Burton
  14. #45 - Josh Williams
  15. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  16. #53 - Joey Gase
  17. #27 - Jeb Burton
  18. #35 - David Starr
  19. #44 - Brennan Poole
  20. #48 - Nicholas Sanchez
  21. #74 - Carson Ware
  22. #91 - Mason Maggio
  23. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  24. #19 - Aric Almirola
  25. #10 - Daniel Dye
  26. #20 - Brandon Jones
  27. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #99 - Connor Mosack
  29. #26 - Dean Thompson
  30. #18 - William Sawalich
  31. #54 - Taylor Gray
  32. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  33. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  34. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  35. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  36. #11 - Brenden Queen
  37. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  38. #41 - Sam Mayer

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 15, for the sixth race of the playoffs.

