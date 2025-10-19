Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Talladega? Full results from 2025 United Rentals 250

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 250, concluded on Saturday, October 18. The 31st race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 p.m. ET. It took place at the Talladega Superspeedway and lasted two hours, one minute, and 32 seconds.The United Rentals 250 featured 17 lead changes among different drivers and was marked by five caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in a thrilling race at Talladega’s 2.66-mile-long track.Hill emerged victorious when he held off the field on a dramatic overtime restart with two laps to go and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked his 14th career win in the series.The 31-year-old driver from Winston, Georgia, led a race-high 48 laps and crossed the finish line 0.105 seconds ahead of Kvapil to take the checkered flag.Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Caesar Bacarella in the top five. Blaine Perkins, Parker Retzlaff, Leland Honeyman Jr., Sammy Smith, and Jesse Love completed the top 10.Two JR Motorsports drivers Allgaier and Connor Zilisch have locked thier Championship 4, which set to be held at Phoniex Raceway next month.NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 United Rentals 250 final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 United Rentals 250 at the Talladega Superspeedway:#21 - Austin Hill#1 - Carson Kvapil#7 - Justin Allgaier#16 - Christian Eckes#5 - Caesar Bacarella#31 - Blaine Perkins#4 - Parker Retzlaff#70 - Leland Honeyman Jr#8 - Sammy Smith#2 - Jesse Love#07 - Nick Leitz#14 - Garrett Smithley#25 - Harrison Burton#45 - Josh Williams#28 - Kyle Sieg#53 - Joey Gase#27 - Jeb Burton#35 - David Starr#44 - Brennan Poole#48 - Nicholas Sanchez#74 - Carson Ware#91 - Mason Maggio#88 - Connor Zilisch#19 - Aric Almirola#10 - Daniel Dye#20 - Brandon Jones#71 - Ryan Ellis#99 - Connor Mosack#26 - Dean Thompson#18 - William Sawalich#54 - Taylor Gray#32 - Jordan Anderson#42 - Anthony Alfredo#00 - Sheldon Creed#39 - Ryan Sieg#11 - Brenden Queen#51 - Jeremy Clements#41 - Sam MayerThe 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 15, for the sixth race of the playoffs.