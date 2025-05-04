Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Texas? Full results from 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 has concluded. The 12th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3. It took place at Texas Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 55 minutes, and 54 seconds.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 saw 12 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Kyle Larson, who filled in for the injured Connor Zilisch, won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. It marked Larson’s second Xfinity win in three starts this season.

Larson survived a double-overtime finish to defeat Taylor Gray and Riley Herbst on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. He grabbed the lead after passing Sam Mayer at the second overtime restart on Lap 207.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion led 32 laps and crossed the finish line 1.265 seconds ahead of Taylor Gray to take the checkered flag. It marked Larson’s second win at Texas and 17th career win in the Xfinity series.

Meanwhile, Taylor Gray finished as runner-up, followed by Riley Herbst, Austin Hill, and Sam Mayer in the top five. Harrison Burton, Jesse Love, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Jones, and Jeb Burton completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#88 - Kyle Larson(i) #54 - Taylor Gray # #19 - Riley Herbst(i) #21 - Austin Hill #41 - Sam Mayer #25 - Harrison Burton #2 - Jesse Love #39 - Ryan Sieg #20 - Brandon Jones #27 - Jeb Burton #10 - Daniel Dye # #42 - Anthony Alfredo #18 - William Sawalich # #4 - Parker Retzlaff #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #17 - Corey Day #44 - Brennan Poole #8 - Sammy Smith #1 - Carson Kvapil # #48 - Nick Sanchez # #45 - Mason Massey #28 - Kyle Sieg #71 - Ryan Ellis #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Joey Gase #53 - Mason Maggio #26 - Dean Thompson # #91 - Josh Bilicki #07 - Nick Leitz #14 - Garrett Smithley #51 - Jeremy Clements #32 - Katherine Legge(i) #5 - Kris Wright #70 - Leland Honeyman #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Sheldon Creed #11 - Josh Williams #16 - Christian Eckes

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has a two-week off and will return at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 13th race of the season on Saturday, May 25.

