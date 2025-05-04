Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today at Texas? Full results from 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2025 02:56 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Andy's Frozen Custard 300 full results (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 has concluded. The 12th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 3. It took place at Texas Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 55 minutes, and 54 seconds.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 saw 12 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Kyle Larson, who filled in for the injured Connor Zilisch, won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. It marked Larson’s second Xfinity win in three starts this season.

Larson survived a double-overtime finish to defeat Taylor Gray and Riley Herbst on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. He grabbed the lead after passing Sam Mayer at the second overtime restart on Lap 207.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion led 32 laps and crossed the finish line 1.265 seconds ahead of Taylor Gray to take the checkered flag. It marked Larson’s second win at Texas and 17th career win in the Xfinity series.

Meanwhile, Taylor Gray finished as runner-up, followed by Riley Herbst, Austin Hill, and Sam Mayer in the top five. Harrison Burton, Jesse Love, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Jones, and Jeb Burton completed the top 10.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #88 - Kyle Larson(i)
  2. #54 - Taylor Gray #
  3. #19 - Riley Herbst(i)
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #41 - Sam Mayer
  6. #25 - Harrison Burton
  7. #2 - Jesse Love
  8. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  9. #20 - Brandon Jones
  10. #27 - Jeb Burton
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye #
  12. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  13. #18 - William Sawalich #
  14. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  15. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  16. #17 - Corey Day
  17. #44 - Brennan Poole
  18. #8 - Sammy Smith
  19. #1 - Carson Kvapil #
  20. #48 - Nick Sanchez #
  21. #45 - Mason Massey
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #53 - Mason Maggio
  27. #26 - Dean Thompson #
  28. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #07 - Nick Leitz
  30. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #32 - Katherine Legge(i)
  33. #5 - Kris Wright
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  36. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  37. #11 - Josh Williams
  38. #16 - Christian Eckes

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has a two-week off and will return at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 13th race of the season on Saturday, May 25.

