Who is the only Xfinity Series driver locked in for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star showdown?

NASCAR is gearing up for the 41st running of the annual All-Star Race this Sunday (May 18) at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. A total of 23 drivers will compete in the million-dollar showcase, with 20 already locked in after meeting the eligibility requirements. Of those 20 already locked in is one Xfinity Series driver, which is a rare sight as the All-Star race is exclusive to Cup Series drivers.

Ad

AM Racing’s Harrison Burton, piloting the #25 car, is the only Xfinity Series driver set to compete in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race. He qualified by meeting one of NASCAR’s eligibility criteria - winning a Cup Series race in the current or previous season, being a full-time former All-Star Race winner, or a past Cup Series champion competing full-time.

Burton, who was piloting the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing, secured a historic win at Daytona International Speedway last season. Not only was this his first appearance in the playoffs, but the win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 also marked his first Cup Series triumph and his team, WBR's 100th race victory.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Harrison Burton's career-defining moment

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the former WBR driver won a race last season, he was eligible to compete in this year's exhibition Race at NWS. Harrison Burton has partnered with Rick Ware Racing and will pilot their #51 Ford in the Million Dollar Race.

However, despite his success late into the 2024 regular season, Burton was replaced by former SHR driver Josh Berry in the #21 Ford starting from this year's Cup Series campaign. This left him with little to no option of remaining in the premier division of stock car racing, so he moved to the Xfinity Series, replacing Hailie Deegan in the AM Racing Ford.

Ad

Both Berry and Burton will go head-to-head for the $1 million cash prize at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Harrison Burton reflects on cracking a deal with Rick Ware Racing for the All-Star Race

Rick Ware Racing and Harrison Burton joined hands after striking a deal to compete in the upcoming All-Star Race at NWS. After the announcement of their partnership, Harrison Burton expressed how this deal was 'different' than most others he has made previously in his NASCAR career.

Ad

In an interview with Insider, Steven Taranto, Burton said (via X):

"It kind of just came together through conversation and, you know, having known the Rick Ware Racing Group being in the garage and stuff with them."

"I'm not a businessman. I'm not smart. I don't know how to do that stuff. But this was very different because, and this is a lot how the AM (Racing) thing was as well, where it was like, 'Hey, we want you to drive for us, so how can we figure this out,' right?" he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 5:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX Sports 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.