Who is the youngest NASCAR driver in 2022?

NASCAR is one of the biggest racing competitions in the world. Very few manage to compete in the sport's biggest events. Winning NASCAR races takes a level of maturity and patience that only few young drivers possess.

Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton (21) is the youngest NASCAR driver competing in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Harrison Burton left the Joe Gibbs Racing team, where he competed in the Xfinity Series, to move up to the Cup Series in 2022 with Wood Brothers Racing.

Harrison Burton holds the record of youngest driver to win NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

The #21 Ford Mustang driver won last year’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. In doing so, he became the youngest driver ever to win at a paperclip. His father, Jeff Burton, held the record when he was 23-years-old. The victory also marked Harrison Burton's fourth win of the 2020 Xfinity Series season.

Burton made his Cup Series debut with #96 Toyota at Talladega on April 15, 2021 when Gaunt Brothers Racing announced that Burton was going to make his debut with the team. In this race, Burton became the first driver in the 2000s decade to compete in the Cup Series.

A few months later, Burton was named the driver of Wood Brothers Racing’s #21 Ford Mustang for the 2022 season.

Burton earned his first career Xfinity Series win at Auto Club Speedway in February 2020 after holding off teammate Riley Herbst. The win made him and his father the only son-and-father duo to ever win at the Auto Club. This also marked Burton's first driver born in 2000s to win the Xfinity Series.

