Why 70 NASCAR drivers will wear Dale Earnhardt Jr.-inspired racing gear at EchoPark Speedway?

70 NASCAR drivers are all set to wear Dale Earnhardt Jr.-inspired gloves at the upcoming Echopark Speedway race weekend. Dale Jr.'s Driven to Give Gloves Program from The Dale Jr. Foundation is behind the noble initiative to support the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

One of the most popular programs of Dale Jr.'s foundation, the Driven to Give Gloves Program, returns once again this year to help spread awareness and raise funds for the lifesaving work of Nationwide Children's Hospital across the United States. The proceeds will support Mr. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife's foundation to enable the hospital to support and enable pediatric injury research, rehabilitation, and prevention.

This will be done through 70 NASCAR drivers who will all wear Dale Earnhardt Jr.-inspired skeleton gloves during the race weekend. Moreover, renowned names like Dale Jr., Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin will also participate in the annual auction to raise funds.

Every pair will be autographed by the driver who will wear them, and by Earnhardt Jr. Furthermore, the gloves will carry a certificate to prove their authenticity. The Auction will start on Thursday, June 26 at 11:30 PM ET, and end on Monday, June 30 at 11 PM ET. The starting bid for all gloves has been set $30 a pair.

This week's race at Echopark Speedway, in Hampton, Georgia, will kick off on Friday, June 27, at 7:30 PM ET with the Focused Health 250, followed by Challenge Round 1–Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday, June 28, at 7 PM ET. However, the Truck Series race will not take place at Echopark Speedway this weekend. The Liuna 150 will take place at Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Connecticut, on Saturday, June 28, 1:00 PM ET.

Former NASCAR driver joked about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s skeleton gloves during Pocono race weekend

Former NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie shared a light-hearted joke on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his skeleton gloves on his X account. Sharing NASCAR's photo of Dale Jr. from the Pocono Raceway, here's what LaJoie wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"Dale’s commitment to skeleton gloves is unmatched."

Here's the post by Corey LaJoie on Dale Earnhardt Jr. on X:

It was the race where Earnhardt Jr. filled in for Mardy Lindley, Connor Zilisch's crew chief. Lindley was banned for one race after NASCAR found loose lug nuts on the #88 Xfinity car during the Nashville Superspeedway race weekend.

As a result, Earnhardt Jr. took up the opportunity to crew chief Zilisch, and they ended up as the winning pair. Zilisch, who started the race from ninth place, kept Jesse Love and Christian Eckes at bay to win his second Xfinity race of the 2025 season.

